Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Universal Security Instruments, Inc.    UUU

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.

(UUU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Universal Security Instruments : FORM 10-K

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 05:10pm EDT
Form 10-K - Annual report [Section 13 and 15(d), not S-K Item 405]:
SEC Accession No. 0001144204-19-034727
Filing Date
2019-07-15
Accepted
2019-07-15 17:02:58
Documents
67
Period of Report
2019-03-31

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 FORM 10-K tv524350_10k.htm 10-K 343467
2 EXHIBIT 23.1 tv524350_ex23-1.htm EX-23.1 2778
3 EXHIBIT 31.1 tv524350_ex31-1.htm EX-31.1 9187
4 EXHIBIT 31.2 tv524350_ex31-2.htm EX-31.2 9135
5 EXHIBIT 32.1 tv524350_ex32-1.htm EX-32.1 4238
6 EXHIBIT 99.1 tv524350_ex99-1.htm EX-99.1 53547
7 GRAPHIC tv524350_ex99-1img01.jpg GRAPHIC 13906
Complete submission text file 0001144204-19-034727.txt 4110463

Data Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
8 XBRL INSTANCE DOCUMENT uuu-20190331.xml EX-101.INS 1094650
9 XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION SCHEMA uuu-20190331.xsd EX-101.SCH 31404
10 XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION CALCULATION LINKBASE uuu-20190331_cal.xml EX-101.CAL 38564
11 XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION DEFINITION LINKBASE uuu-20190331_def.xml EX-101.DEF 185411
12 XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION LABEL LINKBASE uuu-20190331_lab.xml EX-101.LAB 232392
13 XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION PRESENTATION LINKBASE uuu-20190331_pre.xml EX-101.PRE 237060
Mailing Address 11407 CRONHILL DRIVE, SUITES A-DOWINGS MILLS MD 21117-3586
Business Address 11407 CRONHILL DRIVE, SUITES A-DOWINGS MILLS MD 21117-3586 4103633000
UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS INC (Filer) CIK: 0000102109 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 520898545 | State of Incorp.: MD | Fiscal Year End: 0331
Type: 10-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-31747 | Film No.: 19955668
SIC: 5065 Wholesale-Electronic Parts & Equipment, NEC
Assistant Director 10

Disclaimer

Universal Security Instruments Inc. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 21:09:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUM
05:10pUNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS : Form 10-k
PU
05:06pUNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
04:31pUNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS : Announces its Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Resul..
PR
06/28UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS : Form nt 10-k
PU
06/28UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS : Notification of inability to timely file Form 1..
PU
02/19UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
02/19UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS : Reports Third-Quarter Results
PR
2018UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS : Reports Second-Quarter Results
PR
2018UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security..
AQ
2018UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
More news
Chart UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Universal Security Instruments, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Harvey B. Grossblatt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cary Luskin Independent Director
Ronald A. Seff Independent Director
Ira F. Bormel Independent Director
James Ballard Huff Chief Accounting Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.13.21%3
CISCO SYSTEMS33.74%245 286
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD10.18%36 945
ERICSSON AB15.61%31 374
NOKIA OYJ-10.93%28 211
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS49.76%28 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About