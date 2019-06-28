Log in
UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.

(UUU)
Universal Security Instruments : FORM NT 10-K

0
06/28/2019 | 12:41pm EDT
Form NT 10-K - Notification of inability to timely file Form 10-K 405, 10-K, 10-KSB 405, 10-KSB, 10-KT, or 10-KT405:
SEC Accession No. 0001144204-19-032886
Filing Date
2019-06-28
Accepted
2019-06-28 10:00:25
Documents
1
Period of Report
2019-03-31
Effectiveness Date
2019-06-28

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 NT 10-K tv524421_nt10k.htm NT 10-K 18993
Complete submission text file 0001144204-19-032886.txt 20070
Mailing Address 11407 CRONHILL DRIVE, SUITES A-DOWINGS MILLS MD 21117-3586
Business Address 11407 CRONHILL DRIVE, SUITES A-DOWINGS MILLS MD 21117-3586 4103633000
UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS INC (Filer) CIK: 0000102109 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 520898545 | State of Incorp.: MD | Fiscal Year End: 0331
Type: NT 10-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-31747 | Film No.: 19927619
SIC: 5065 Wholesale-Electronic Parts & Equipment, NEC
Assistant Director 10

Disclaimer

Universal Security Instruments Inc. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 16:40:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Harvey B. Grossblatt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cary Luskin Independent Director
Ronald A. Seff Independent Director
Ira F. Bormel Independent Director
James Ballard Huff Chief Accounting Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.19.81%3
CISCO SYSTEMS28.62%238 565
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD4.83%35 061
ERICSSON AB14.43%31 706
NOKIA OYJ-13.52%27 682
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS43.08%27 124
