Universal Security Instruments : FORM NT 10-K

Form NT 10-K - Notification of inability to timely file Form 10-K 405, 10-K, 10-KSB 405, 10-KSB, 10-KT, or 10-KT405:
SEC Accession No. 0001144204-19-032886
Filing Date
2019-06-28
Accepted
2019-06-28 10:00:25
Documents
1
Period of Report
2019-03-31
Effectiveness Date
2019-06-28
Mailing Address 11407 CRONHILL DRIVE, SUITES A-DOWINGS MILLS MD 21117-3586
Business Address 11407 CRONHILL DRIVE, SUITES A-DOWINGS MILLS MD 21117-3586 4103633000
UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS INC (Filer) CIK: 0000102109 (see all company filings)
IRS No.: 520898545 | State of Incorp.: MD | Fiscal Year End: 0331
Type: NT 10-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-31747 | Film No.: 19927619
SIC: 5065 Wholesale-Electronic Parts & Equipment, NEC
Assistant Director 10
Disclaimer
Universal Security Instruments Inc. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 16:40:08 UTC