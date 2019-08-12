Log in
UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.

(UUU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse MKT - 08/12 02:45:04 pm
1.2 USD   +0.84%
UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS : Form nt 10-q
PU
07/23UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS : Other definitive proxy statements
PU
07/23UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS : Form def 14a
PU
Universal Security Instruments : FORM NT 10-Q

08/12/2019 | 02:41pm EDT
Form NT 10-Q - Notification of inability to timely file Form 10-Q or 10-QSB:
SEC Accession No. 0001144204-19-039143
Filing Date
2019-08-12
Accepted
2019-08-12 14:35:32
Documents
1
Period of Report
2019-06-30
Effectiveness Date
2019-08-12

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 NT 10-Q tv527395_nt10q.htm NT 10-Q 18897
Complete submission text file 0001144204-19-039143.txt 19975
Mailing Address 11407 CRONHILL DRIVE, SUITES A-DOWINGS MILLS MD 21117-3586
Business Address 11407 CRONHILL DRIVE, SUITES A-DOWINGS MILLS MD 21117-3586 4103633000
UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS INC (Filer) CIK: 0000102109 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 520898545 | State of Incorp.: MD | Fiscal Year End: 0331
Type: NT 10-Q | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-31747 | Film No.: 191015796
SIC: 5065 Wholesale-Electronic Parts & Equipment, NEC
Assistant Director 10

Disclaimer

Universal Security Instruments Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 18:41:04 UTC
