Universal Security Instruments : Notification of inability to timely file Form 10-K 405, 10-K, 10-KSB 405, 10-KSB, 10-KT, or 10-KT405

For the Transition Period Ended:

Nothing in this form shall be construed to imply that the Commission has verified any information contained herein.

If the notification relates to a portion of the filing checked above, identify the Item(s) to which the notification relates:

PART I

REGISTRATION INFORMATION

Full Name of Registrant: Universal Security Instruments, Inc.

Former Name if Applicable: N/A

Address of Principal Executive Office (Street and Number): 11407 Cronhill Drive, Suite A

City, State and Zip Code: Owings Mills, Maryland 21117

PART II

RULE 12b-25 (b) AND (c)

If the subject report could not be filed without unreasonable effort or expense and the registrant seeks relief pursuant to Rule 12b-25 (b), the following should be completed. (Check box if appropriate)

(a) The reasons described in reasonable detail in Part III of this form could not be eliminated without unreasonable effort or expense;

(b) The subject annual report, semi-annual report, transition report on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, Form 11-K, Form N-SAR or Form N-CSR, or portion thereof will be filed on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date; or the subject quarterly report or transition report on Form 10-Q or subject distribution report of Form 10-D, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date; and