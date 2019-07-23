Universal Security Instruments : Other definitive proxy statements 0 07/23/2019 | 03:00pm EDT Send by mail :

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. 11407 CRONHILL DRIVE, SUITE A OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND 21117 NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD OCTOBER 31, 2019 To the Shareholders of Universal Security Instruments, Inc.: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Universal Security Instruments, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the "Company") will be held at the offices of the Company, 11407 Cronhill Drive, Suite A, Owings Mills, Maryland, on Friday, October 31, 2019 at 7:45 a.m., local time, for the following purposes: To elect two (2) directors for a three (3) year term ending at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 2022 and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualify. To vote on a non-binding resolution approving the compensation of the executive officers named in the proxy statement. To cast a non-binding vote on the frequency of shareholder votes on the compensation of the executive officers named in the proxy statement. To authorize the Board of Directors to accept the auditors selected by the Audit Committee of an outside auditing firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof. The Board of Directors has fixed September 10, 2019 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the meeting. Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on October 31, 2019 Pursuant to rules and regulations adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, we have elected to provide access to our proxy materials over the Internet, allowing us to provide the information shareholders need, while lowering delivery and printing expenses. On or about September 25, 2019, we mailed to our shareholders a notice containing instructions on how our shareholders may access online our 2019 Proxy Statement and 2019 Annual Report to Shareholders. Our Annual Report to Shareholders does not constitute a part of the proxy solicitation material, but provides you with additional information about the Company. These materials are available on the following websites: www.usiannualmeeting.com and www.proxyvote.com. We invite your attention to each of these documents, and we invite you to attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, in person. By Order of the Board of Directors James B. Huff Secretary Owings Mills, Maryland September 25, 2019 EVEN IF YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE MEETING IN PERSON, PLEASE COMPLETE, SIGN AND DATE A PROXY CARD, WHICH IS AVAILABLE TO YOU ONLINE, OR UPON REQUEST, AND RETURN IT PROMPTLY TO US. IF YOU ATTEND THE MEETING IN PERSON, YOU MAY REVOKE YOUR PROXY AND VOTE IN PERSON AT THE MEETING. UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. 11407 CRONHILL DRIVE, SUITE A OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND 21117 (410) 363-3000 PROXY STATEMENT The accompanying proxy is solicited by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Universal Security Instruments, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the "Company"), in connection with the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on October 31, 2019, or at any adjournments or postponements thereof, for the purposes set forth in the accompanying notice of the meeting. The Board has fixed the close of business on September 10, 2019 as the record date (the "Record Date") for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the meeting. On that date, there were outstanding 2,312,887 shares of the Company's Common Stock par value $.01 per share (the "Shares"). Pursuant to the e-proxy rules and regulations adopted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), we have elected to provide access to our proxy materials over the Internet. On or about September 25, 2019, we mailed to our shareholders a notice (the "E-Proxy Notice") containing instructions on how to access online our 2019 Proxy Statement, and Annual Report to Shareholders. If you would like to receive a printed copy of our proxy materials, you should follow the instructions for requesting proxy materials included in the E-Proxy Notice. These materials will be available free of charge and will be sent to you within three business days of your request. Our Annual Report to Shareholders does not constitute a part of the proxy solicitation material, but provides you with additional information about the Company. Each record holder of Shares on the Record Date is entitled to one vote for each Share held on all matters to come before the meeting, including the election of directors. Because most of our shareholders cannot attend the Annual Meeting in person, it is necessary for a large number to be represented by proxy. Shareholders may vote by completing a proxy card and mailing it to us at our address above. Please check the information forwarded by your bank, broker or other holder of record to see what options are available to you. A proxy may be revoked at any time before its exercise by the filing of a written revocation with James B. Huff, Corporate Secretary of the Company, by timely providing a later-dated proxy, or by voting by ballot at the Annual Meeting. Mere attendance at the Annual Meeting will not revoke a proxy, and if you are a beneficial owner of shares not registered in your own name, you will need additional documentation from your record holder to vote personally at the Annual Meeting. A quorum for the Annual Meeting consists of a majority of the issued and outstanding Shares present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote. Under Maryland law, unless a corporation's charter or bylaws provide otherwise, directors are elected by a plurality of all votes cast at a meeting at which a quorum is present, and for all other matters (except for certain extraordinary matters for which Maryland law requires a higher proportion) a majority of the all of the votes cast at a meeting at which a quorum is present is sufficient for approval. The Company's Bylaws provide that the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of all of the votes cast at a meeting at which a quorum is present is necessary for the election of directors or for the taking or authorization of any action by the shareholders. BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP The following table reflects the names and addresses of the only persons known to the Company to be the beneficial owners of 5% or more of the Shares outstanding as of the Record Date. For purposes of calculating beneficial ownership, Rule 13d-3 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act") requires inclusion of Shares that may be acquired within sixty days of the Record Date. Unless otherwise indicated in the footnotes to this table, beneficial ownership of Shares represents sole voting and investment power with respect to those Shares. Name and Address Shares of Beneficial Owner Beneficially Owned Percent of Class Lenox Financial Services, Inc. 740,645 (1) 32.0% Kotarba Partners & Co. LLC 121,253 (2) 5.24% Represents shares of common stock beneficially owned, based on a Schedule 13G/A filed on June 28, 2016, by Lenox Financial Services, Inc. which lists its address as 322 Alana Drive, New Lenox, Illinois 60451. In such filing, Lenox Financial Services, Inc. indicates that it has sole voting and dispositive power with respect to 14,500 shares of the Company's common stock, and shared voting and dispositive power with respect to 726,145 shares of the Company's common stock. 2 Represents shares of common stock beneficially owned, based on a Schedule 13G/A filed on June 24, 2019, by Kotarba Partners & Co. LLC which lists its address as 1827 Broken Bend Drive Westlake, TX 76262. In such filing, Kotarba Partners & Co. LLC indicates that it has sole voting and dispositive power with respect to 121,253 shares of the Company's common stock. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS The Board currently consists of four directors. The Company's directors are divided into three classes and are elected for terms of three years each and until their successors are elected and qualify. The independent members of the Board, serving as a nominating committee, have nominated Mr. Cary Luskin and Mr. Ira F. Bormel for election as directors at the 2019 Annual Meeting to serve for a term of three years and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualify. A majority of all of the votes cast at a meeting at which a quorum is present is necessary for the election of directors. Withholding of votes will have the effect of a vote against, and abstentions and broker non-votes with respect to Shares otherwise present at the Annual Meeting in person or by proxy will have no effect on the result of the vote although they will be considered present for purposes of determining the presence of a quorum. Unless contrary instruction is given, the person named in the proxy solicited by the Board will vote each such proxy for the election of the named nominee. If the nominee is unable to serve, the Shares represented by all properly executed proxies which have not been revoked will be voted for the election of such substitute as the Board may recommend or the Board may reduce the size of the Board to eliminate the vacancy. At this time, the Board does not anticipate that the nominee will be unavailable to serve. The following table sets forth, for the nominees and each continuing director, his name, age as of the Record Date, the year he first became a director of the Company, the expiration of his current term, and whether such individual has been determined by the Board to be "independent" as defined in Section 803.A. of the NYSE MKT LLC Company Guide. There are no known arrangements or understandings between any director or nominee for director of the Company and any other person pursuant to which such director or nominee has been selected as a director or nominee. Director Current Term Name Age Since to Expire Independent Cary Luskin 61 2002 2019 Yes Ira F. Bormel 57 2008 2019 Yes Harvey B. Grossblatt 73 1996 2020 No Ronald A. Seff, M.D. 70 2002 2021 Yes Presented below is certain information concerning the nominees and directors continuing in office. Unless otherwise stated, all directors and nominees have held the positions indicated for at least the past five years. Harvey B. Grossblatt was Chief Financial Officer of the Company from 1983 until August 2004, Secretary and Treasurer of the Company from 1988 until August 2004, Chief Operating Officer of the Company from April 2003 through August 2004, and Chief Executive Officer since August 2004. Mr. Grossblatt is well qualified to serve as a member of the Board due to his more than a quarter century experience as a member of the Company's senior management and detailed knowledge of the Company's operations and home safety products industry. Ronald A. Seff, M.D. has been in the private practice of ophthalmology since 1977. From 1977 until 1998, Dr. Seff practiced with, and was a senior executive of, a large medical practice with four offices in Maryland. Dr. Seff is well qualified to serve as a member of the Board due to his extensive practical business experience gained as a senior executive of a large medical practice in which Dr. Seff had responsibility for a wide range of business functions. Dr. Seff serves on the Audit and Compensation Committees of the Company and has a broad understanding of the Company, its management, and its operations. 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

