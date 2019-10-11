Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Universal Technical Institute, Inc.    UTI

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC.

(UTI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Light Duty vs. Heavy Duty Diesel Training: Which is Right for Me?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 10:36pm EDT

If you're interested in a career as a diesel technician, you may be wondering what type of technical education program would best prepare you for your career.

On one hand, an automotive program with a manufacturer-specific advanced training program (MSAT) such as Ford or GM can set you up for a career as a technician in a dealership, where you could specialize on diesel vehicles. On the other hand, you can attend a diesel technician program and focus on heavy equipment.

When considering a career in the diesel industry, it's important to understand the different types of diesel technicians and the specific kinds of equipment they work on. Keep reading to learn all about the differences between light duty and heavy duty diesel technicians and what type of career path may be right for you:

Light Duty vs. Heavy Duty Diesel Technicians

Before moving further down the path toward a decision about which type of technician career to pursue, it may help to define some of the terms. Definitions for light duty vs. heavy duty diesel may vary slightly, but for the purposes of deciding on which program best lines up with your goals, the following is a good starting point:

  • A light duty diesel vehicle is generally a passenger vehicle with a diesel drivetrain. This could include anything from a small fuel-efficient sedan up to a full size pickup truck with a GVWR (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating) of 10,000 pounds.
  • A heavy duty diesel vehicle is generally a commercial vehicle with GVWR of 10,000 pounds or more. Heavy duty diesel vehicles also include industrial equipment powered by diesel engines such as construction or agricultural equipment.

Automotive dealerships often have technicians that specialize in one service area or another. For example, you may have a technician who is an expert in electrical diagnosis or you may have someone who is the drivetrain specialist.

If your goal is to work on diesel pickups like Ford F-Series or Ram Trucks in a dealership or aftermarket shop, that is quite different than someone who has the goal to work on big rigs, busses or industrial power generation equipment.

Choosing the Diesel Technician Career Path That is Right for You

Choosing an educational path is a big decision, and not one to be taken lightly. Asking yourself the following questions may help you decide what will work best for you:

What type of repair work do you enjoy?

While some technicians desire to work bumper to bumper on light duty diesel vehicles, others prefer working on over the road trucks or heavy equipment. The daily tasks are different, and the education is different as well. Do you have a preference? What setting do you see yourself being most comfortable in and most satisfied with?

Power generation engines and heavy duty industrial equipment may have the same engine internals as diesel powered passenger vehicles, but the daily tasks for the technicians that service these items varies greatly. Take the time to investigate your preferences and goals is before enrolling in a training program.

What is the demand like for technicians in your area?

Depending where you live, the demand for diesel technicians may lean more heavily toward light duty rather than heavy duty work.

For example, urban areas may have fewer drivers with diesel powered pickup trucks, but they may be closer to industrial opportunities for big rig and heavy equipment technicians such as truck stops or shipping ports. On the other hand, suburban and rural areas can have a higher ratio of light duty diesel trucks on the road, but may not have the same opportunities for heavy equipment technicians.

Not everyone is interested in or able to explore relocation for their careers. Family or other commitments may restrict the flexibility for moving. If that is the case for you, consider your immediate area and research the demand for technicians.

Demand for diesel technicians can be high due to the various settings in which a technician may be needed. Heavy duty diesel technicians may be needed to work on heavy equipment, big rigs, marine applications, power generation and more.

Maintaining fleet vehicles such as busses or tractor trailers is one avenue to pursue. Another avenue is a field service technician who travels to customer locations to diagnose and repair heavy equipment for farming or agricultural needs.

What are your long-term goals?

As with any career, automotive and diesel technicians must consider their long-term goals and whether or not they align with their chosen industry.

Is your goal to work your way up to lead technician, or maybe become a service manager? Perhaps you see yourself owning a small business repair shop after gaining experience in the field. Some other career options that experienced technicians often pursue include:

  • Fleet Mechanic
  • Service Advisor
  • Parts Manager
  • Technical School Instructor

Depending on your long-term career goals, try to select a training program that will best put you in a position to achieve them. For example, a diesel training program is more specialized and can prepare you for a career working on heavy duty equipment, while an automotive program with a diesel specialized training program is a bit broader and can lead to a career in a dealership working on light duty equipment.

One route isn't better than the other-they both have advantages that are specific to certain career paths. It's all about choosing a program that aligns with the career path you envision for yourself!

Explore an Education from UTI

Do you dream of pursuing a career in the automotive or diesel industry? Universal Technical Institute offers a variety of core and specialized training programs that can prepare you for a career you love. Visit our trade school programs page to explore all we offer at UTI, and request more information to get in touch with one of our admissions representatives today!

Disclaimer

Universal Technical Institute Inc. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2019 02:35:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTIT
10:36pLIGHT DUTY VS. HEAVY DUTY DIESEL TRA : Which is Right for Me?
PU
10/09UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : NASCAR Technical Institute Students Get Their Ha..
PR
10/01UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : Campuses Earn 2019 "Schools of Excellence" Recog..
PR
09/30UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : NASCAR Tech Grad Builds Mazda Spec MX-5 Prototyp..
PU
09/27UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : Everything You Need to Know About Diesel Particu..
PU
09/24UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : Preventive Maintenance Checklist for Diesel Truc..
PU
09/24UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, F..
AQ
09/20UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : Where Do Our Student-Built Spec Engines Go?
PU
09/05UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, F..
AQ
09/05UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : Troy R. Anderson Joins Universal Technical Insti..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 330 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,49x
P/E ratio 2020 -76,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,41x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,39x
Capitalization 136 M
Chart UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 5,35  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kimberly J. McWaters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Thomas DeVincenzi Non-Executive Chairman
Jerome A. Grant Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Troy R. Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger S. Penske Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC.46.58%135
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.105.53%17 847
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%14 586
CAE INC.29.14%6 493
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED56.74%2 656
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED115.05%2 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group