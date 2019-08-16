Specialized Training: Student Paid vs. Manufacturer Paid Programs

Do you dream of working on a brand like BMW, Peterbilt or Ford?

At Universal Technical Institute, you can gain specialized skills and certifications needed to work for leading manufacturers and dealerships.1 Our Manufacturer-Specific Advanced Training (MSAT) programs are designed to take your training to the next level as you prepare for a cutting-edge career in the automotive or diesel industry.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about specialized training at UTI, including the types of MSATs that UTI offers, the differences between student paid and dealer paid programs, the advantages of furthering your education at UTI and more.

The transportation industry needs employees who understand the specifics of their technologies. This is why UTI teams with many leading manufacturers to create programs focused on their vehicles, diagnostics and performance specs.

UTI's technician training core programs teach students foundational skills needed to prepare for careers in the industry. Your training, however, doesn't have to end there. After completing a UTI automotive, diesel or automotive/diesel program, you can apply for specialized training created in conjunction with leading manufacturers.2

MSAT programs at UTI can benefit both the graduate and the employer. In addition to learning specialized skills in focused and accelerated training, students have the opportunity to earn valuable credentials to help elevate their status after graduation. These credentials might take years to earn otherwise.

This means that dealers who hire MSAT graduates save valuable training dollars. In addition, they are able to hire technicians who can start generating revenue right away. For graduates, having these credentials makes them stronger candidates when applying for jobs and can help them advance in the workforce faster. It's a win-win for both employers and graduates!

UTI has a number of relationships with original equipment manufacturers. Students can choose from a variety of specialized training programs in the automotive, diesel and motorcycle industries. In addition, manufacturer-specific training is incorporated into the Marine program.

Just like every manufacturer and dealership is different, each one of UTI's programs is unique in its own way. In general, UTI offers two types of MSAT programs: student paid and manufacturer paid.

When browsing UTI's MSAT programs, you'll find that some are student paid while others are manufacturer paid. If you're wondering what this means, we've got the breakdown for you.

In student paid MSAT programs, just like the name implies, the program's tuition is paid by the student. However, there's much more to know about these programs. All UTI students can apply for student paid programs, and they're a great choice for those who want to keep their options open after graduation.

Those who complete student paid programs have the freedom to choose exactly how they use their education. For example, a student who completes Ford Accelerated Credential Training (FACT) gains a great advantage when applying for positions with Ford due to their specialized knowledge. However, they aren't necessarily obligated to work for a Ford dealer right after graduation. They could go on to complete an additional MSAT program if they wish.

The student paid route can help set students up for success no matter where their career path takes them. Employers look highly upon these programs, and there is a significant investment from dealers in the vehicles, tools and equipment used in these programs. This means students are training with state-of-the-industry technology.

In manufacturer paid programs, the program tuition is paid by the manufacturer and could lead to a position with the dealer upon successful completion3 These programs such as the BMW Service Technician Education Program (STEP), are more exclusive. Students must meet specific requirements related to GPA, attendance and several other factors in order to apply. From here, they'll go through an interview process with an advanced training manager to see if it's the right fit for both the student and manufacturer. Students who complete these programs commit to working for a dealer for a fixed period of time (typically 1 to 2 years) after graduation.

Completing a manufacturer-specific training program requires hard work, dedication and commitment. However, the benefits are great. Students who complete core programs are able look for jobs right after graduation but going the extra mile by pursuing a specialized training program can help you gain an edge when looking for opportunities to start your career.

Here are five reasons to consider specialized training at UTI:

Employers take notice: Completing MSAT training demonstrates to employers that you're applying yourself and are seeking better career opportunities. Learning the specifics of a brand's technology will also help give you a more defined career path as you go into the field. Gain specialized skills: In UTI's MSAT programs, you can learn niche brand information and gain certifications that might take years to acquire otherwise. Along the way, you'll learn from passionate instructors who have real-world experience, which can give insight into what a career working in the field is like. Connect with leading brands: Many students who complete MSAT programs have jobs lined up before they even graduate. If you have your heart set on pursuing a career working for a specific brand, this is a great way to get your foot in the door and explore potential opportunities. Choose from a variety of programs: UTI's manufacturer relationships go back many years, which has allowed UTI to establish a reputation as one of the nation's leading providers of transportation technician education. Career advancement: Completing a specialized training program can help set up your career path. For example, the Ford FACT program provides students with opportunities to earn many of the same credentials as technicians working in Ford dealerships. If a student went from a core program straight to a Ford dealer, it would take years, not weeks to earn the same credentials. UTI's programs give students the ability to advance in their careers sooner.

Overall, UTI's MSAT programs provide a great way to help you get a leg up on the competition and set yourself up for career success. Specialized training is truly an investment in your future. If you have the passion, we have the training that can take you where you want to go!

Interested in learning more about specialized training at UTI?