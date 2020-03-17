Universal Technical Institute : Outlines Approach to COVID-19 Updates

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), the leading provider of transportation technician training, provided an update on its COVID-19 related information.

At UTI, we are proactively addressing the evolving COVID-19 situation with the well-being of our staff, students and our campus communities being our top priority. We continue to follow health protocols prescribed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and to communicate CDC recommendations to prevent transmission of infectious illnesses.

UTI teams are working in real time with local and state health agencies and have implemented their plans to manage the situation. We will continue to make decisions about UTI offices, campuses and events as necessary to support the health and wellbeing of our staff as well as campus and local communities. We will be using the company's website www.uti.edu, and in particular www.uti.edu/covid-19, and also UTI's investor relations website https://investor.uti.edu/ to provide updates as circumstances warrant.

