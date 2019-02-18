Universal Technical Institute : Provides Norwood Campus Update

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI) today announced that, after 14 years and more than 6,500 graduates, its campus in Norwood, Massachusetts, is no longer accepting new student applications and will have its last class start on March 18, 2019. The decision to exit the Norwood campus in the fall of 2020 is part of UTI's previously communicated strategy to move from large destination campuses to smaller campuses in markets with higher student density and industry demand.

Current students, as well as students starting by March 18, will have the opportunity to complete their training programs and graduate with the skills needed to work as automotive and diesel technicians. Further, UTI remains committed to providing Norwood students with employment assistance and other student support services while attending school and following graduation. Students scheduled to begin school after March 18 will be given the option of attending another UTI campus, receiving relocation support, or having their enrollment fees refunded. UTI will also support impacted employees through this transition, with severance packages including benefits and the potential to transfer to another UTI location in the future.

"For the past 14 years, we have proudly served the New England area with excellent student outcomes. Just last year, our Norwood campus was recognized as a School of Excellence by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), and we will continue to deliver quality education and service to our students and graduates. While our physical presence in the New England area is changing, our commitment to students, employees and industry customers is not," said Kim McWaters, UTI President and CEO.

Admissions representatives located in Massachusetts and throughout greater New England will continue to support students interested in attending one of UTI's 12 other campuses nationwide while maintaining UTI's strong partnership with local employers. Although UTI continues to pursue real estate rationalization, the company does not currently anticipate additional market exits.

Please see the Current Report on Form 8-K for further information regarding this campus update, including financial information, to be submitted on February 19, 2019.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

With more than 200,000 graduates in its 53-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 13 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, visit uti.edu.

