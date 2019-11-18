Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Universal Technical Institute, Inc.    UTI

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC.

(UTI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Universal Technical Institute : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 07:06am EST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), the leading provider of transportation technician training, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2019, on Monday, December 2, 2019, after market close. Jerome Grant, Chief Executive Officer, and Troy Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results and operating performance as well as its guidance for fiscal 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Technical Institute,)

To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial (412) 317-6790 or (844) 881-0138.  A live webcast of the call will be available via the Universal Technical Institute investor relations website at https://investor.uti.edu.  Please go to the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The conference call webcast will be archived for 90 days at https://investor.uti.edu or the telephone replay can be accessed through January 2, 2020, by dialing (412) 317-0088 or (877) 344-7529 and entering passcode 10136811. 

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 54-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 13 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, visit uti.edu.

Company Contact:
Troy Anderson
Chief Financial Officer
Universal Technical Institute, Inc.
(623) 445-9365
Troyanderson@uti.edu 

Investor Relations Contact:
Moriah Shilton
LHA Investor Relations
(415) 433-3777
UTI@lhai.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-technical-institute-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-fiscal-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300959721.html

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTIT
07:06aUNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 20..
PR
11/06UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : 50+ Essential Tools for Collision Repair Technic..
PU
11/05UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : BMW STEP Program in Orlando Celebrates 100th Cla..
PU
11/02GET TO KNOW MATT DELANEY : UTI Instructor & Weekend Pit Crew Member
PU
10/22TENNECO : Driv incorporated announces scholarship winners for its garage gurus t..
AQ
10/21UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
10/21UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : Announces Jerome A. Grant to Succeed Kimberly J...
PR
10/11LIGHT DUTY VS. HEAVY DUTY DIESEL TRA : Which is Right for Me?
PU
10/09UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : NASCAR Technical Institute Students Get Their Ha..
PR
10/01UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : Campuses Earn 2019 "Schools of Excellence" Recog..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group