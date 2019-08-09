Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Universal Technical Institute, Inc.    UTI

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC.

(UTI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Universal Technical Institute : What Are Career Opportunities in the Collision Industry?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 06:51pm EDT

Considering a career in collision repair? If you love working with your hands, have an eye for detail and are passionate about cars, this could be the perfect industry for you. Experienced, well-trained technicians benefit from exciting opportunities throughout their careers.

Universal Technical Institute's Collision Repair & Refinish Technology (CRRT) program1 teaches you the skills to reshape and restore a wide range of vehicles. Our curriculum is developed with I-CAR, the provider of collision repair training standards as defined by car manufacturers, insurance companies and employers in the industry.

When it comes to learning about potential career opportunities in the collision industry, there's no one better to consult than I-CAR itself. Read along as Bill Stage, I-CAR's business development principal, shares what it takes to become a successful collision repair technician, what the future of the industry looks like, the potential career trajectory for an experienced technician and more.

What is the Role of a Collision Repair Technician?

According to Bill, 'A collision repair technician's role is to help repair a collision-damaged vehicle utilizing proper repair procedures, parts and paint.'

Accidents happen on roadways every day, and trained technicians are needed to fix the damage. A collision repair technician's job is to repair these vehicles so they look and drive like new.

Every accident is different, which means the damage technicians come across always presents a new set of challenges. For this reason, it's important for collision repair technicians to be trained and well-versed in different repair techniques required to fix whatever jobs may come their way.

The Importance of Training

The role of a collision repair technician is complex. These professionals must have a particular set of skills, which requires the completion of a training program that will expose them to the types of scenarios they'll experience in the field.

According to Bill, 'Training is very important in the collision repair field because vehicles are continually changing and being upgraded with new construction materials and techniques, and new technology. The most important quality of a training program is that it stays current with the technical information in the industry.'

Ongoing changes and advancements in technology have increased the skill level required of collision repair professionals. Vehicles on the road today are more complex than ever, so it's important for aspiring collision professionals to complete a training program that meets the industry standard.

The best way to prepare for a career in this field is to take advantage of a school that teaches the I-CAR Professional Development Program. Developed in conjunction with I-CAR, UTI's Collision Repair & Refinish Technology program can prepare you for an entry-level position in the collision industry.

Benefits of Becoming a Collision Repair Technician

According to Bill, 'The collision repair industry is a dynamic industry, constantly changing with new material and technology being applied to vehicles.'

'Many of the new systems are electronic, requiring knowledge of computer systems and applications. Today's vehicles must be repaired following specific repair procedures, requiring an individual with research skills and the ability to read and comprehend these procedures,' he continues.

Benefits of being a member of this industry include:

  • Fulfillment: As a technician, you'll see your work progress each day with a keen sense of accomplishment.
  • Income potential: The industry offers technicians the ability to help control their income as they become skilled and productive.
  • Industry demand: There is a shortage of skilled technicians and managers in the industry, offering the possibility of advancement.
Qualities of a Successful Collision Repair Technician

Succeeding as a collision repair technician requires a specific set of skills and qualities in addition to training. According to Bill, these include:

  • Self-discipline
  • Ability to research electronic data
  • Follow instructions
  • Be a team player
  • Ability to read and interpret data properly
  • Show up on time and work hard
  • Be courteous to others in the shop
  • Great customer service
Collision Industry Jobs

An education in collision repair doesn't have to lead to just one career path. There are many different collision repair industry jobs!

According to Bill, a collision repair technician can continue in training and education to pursue a variety of different positions, including:

  • Non-structural technician
  • Steel/aluminum structural technician
  • Refinish technician
  • Estimator
  • Auto physical damage appraiser
  • Various types of management, including production manager, office manager, general manager and regional manager2

When it comes to career advancement, Bill shares that the best way to advance is to work hard and learn as much about your current position as possible. 'Hone your skills to be the best at what you do. Explore your career options, identify one or two you would like to pursue, and begin training for those positions,' he says.

Collision Repair Industry Outlook

The collision repair industry has become much more complex over time. According to Bill, 'A technician today needs to do research before beginning to repair a vehicle to obtain the proper repair procedures. The damage estimate needs to be complete following a technique called blueprinting.'

Here are some quick facts about collision industry trends, according to I-CAR:

  • Nearly half of entry-level technicians hired are selected from career or technical school programs.
  • Virtually all businesses that have hired from a collision repair school program would do it again, meaning they value these programs.

Bill goes on to share that the job outlook is bright for collision repair technicians. 'We are currently experiencing a severe shortage of technicians. The increased complexity of vehicle design will assure continued growth.' The time is right to train for a career in this industry!

Want to pursue a career in collision repair? At Universal Technical Institute, we have the training to get you there. Learn more on our Collision Repair & Refinish Technology program page.

Disclaimer

Universal Technical Institute Inc. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 22:50:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTIT
06:51pUNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : What Are Career Opportunities in the Collision I..
PU
06:04aUNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIA..
AQ
08/08UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/08UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter Results
PR
07/29UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (f..
AQ
07/25UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : Schedules Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter Earning..
PR
07/09UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : and Arizona employer partners announce groundbre..
PR
05/10UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIA..
AQ
05/09UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 326 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,93x
P/E ratio 2020 -64,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,35x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 114 M
Chart UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,49  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kimberly J. McWaters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Thomas DeVincenzi Non-Executive Chairman
Jerome A. Grant Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott Yessner CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Roger S. Penske Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC.18.63%110
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECH GRP (ADR)90.15%16 539
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%11 828
CAE INC42.61%7 248
IDP EDUCATION LTD88.45%3 210
ARCO PLATFORM LTD126.40%2 522
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group