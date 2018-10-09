Universe : MOBILE PAYMENT PARTNERSHIP WITH P97 NETWORKS INC

RNS Number : 3312D Universe Group PLC 09 October 2018

9 October 2018 AIM: UNG.L

Universe Group plc

("Universe", the "Group" or the "Company")

MOBILE PAYMENT PARTNERSHIP WITH P97 NETWORKS INC

Universe Group plc (AIM: UNG.L), a leading developer and supplier of point of sale, payment and loyalty systems, is pleased to announce a partnership with P97 Networks Inc ("P97"), a leader in cloud-based mobile commerce, in-vehicle payments and digital marketing solutions. As an extension to its existing payment product range, the Group will now also oﬀer P97's mobile commerce platform, helping consumers pay-at-pump on mobiles and retailers increase basket size and purchase frequency through targeted digital offers and secure mobile commerce.

The P97 PetroZone® platform is a cloud-based mobile commerce and digital marketing solution that connects fuel, consumer packaged goods, quick-serve restaurants, and other merchants to their consumers by enabling payments and digital oﬀer campaigns from any device or connected car. With PetroZone ®, merchants provide mobile commerce capabilities that their prime buying demographics expect. Mobile payments also oﬀer heightened security for fuel transactions, protecting sensitive cardholder data and avoiding various forms of fraud.

Jeremy Lewis, CEO of Universe Group plc, commented:

"Our goal has always been to help our retailers maximize their returns. We do this with our own built-for-purpose technology and by collaborating with best-of-breed partners. We were quickly impressed with the P97 oﬀering and shared their customer focus and dedication. With our combined solution, retailers can embrace mobile commerce with the surety that their payment transactions are fast and secure."

Don Frieden, Founder and CEO of P97, said:

"Mobile commerce is the future of retail fueling. Europe is a fast-developing market and in the next two years, companies that embrace mobile commerce have the potential to deliver a new level of speed and convenience for their customers, increase loyalty and drive new value. Universe has built technology for decades that leads the payment and loyalty industries and we are proud to partner with them on bringing mobile commerce to the European market."

For further information:

Universe Group plc

T: +44 2380 689 510

Andrew Blazye, Non-Executive Chairman Jeremy Lewis, Chief Executive

finnCap

T: +44 20 7220 0500

Stuart Andrews / Henrik Persson (Corporate Finance)

Richard Chambers (ECM)

IFC Advisory

T: +44 20 3934 6630

Tim Metcalfe Heather Armstrong

About Universe Group plc

Universe provides some of the world's leading retailers with point of sale, payment and loyalty solutions. The Group's solutions are based on its own proprietary software and are offered out of the cloud on a software as a service model with its data centres processing over 6 billion transactions every year. For further information, please see www.universe-group.co.uk

About P97 Networks Inc

P97 Networks provides secure, cloud-based mobile commerce, in-vehicle payments, and digital marketing solutions for the convenience retail, fuel, and vehicle manufacturing industries under the brand name PetroZone®. P97's mCommerce solutions enhance the ability to attract and retain customers by securely connecting millions of individual mobile phones and connected cars with merchants using identity, geolocation-based software that creates a unique mobile consumer experience. For further information please see Twitter @p97networks or visit www.p97.com.

