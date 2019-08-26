Log in
UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORP

UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORP

(UVSP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/26 02:10:42 pm
25.245 USD   +1.02%
01:00pUnivest Financial Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend
GL
07/24UNIVEST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24Univest Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results
GL
Univest Financial Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend

08/26/2019

SOUDERTON, Pa., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest”) (NASDAQ: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, today declared a $0.20 per share quarterly cash dividend for the third quarter of 2019. The dividend will be paid on October 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2019. 

About Univest Financial Corporation

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $5.2 billion in assets and $3.7 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at June 30, 2019. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania extending to the Lehigh Valley and Lancaster, as well as in New Jersey and Maryland and online at www.univest.net.

This press release of Univest and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Univest’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect the businesses in which Univest is engaged; (6) technological issues that may adversely affect Univest financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Univest undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

CONTACT: 
Brian J. Richardson 
UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORPORATION 
Chief Financial Officer 
215-721-2446, RichardsonB@univest.net

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 236 M
EBIT 2019 89,1 M
Net income 2019 63,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,11x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,93x
Capitalization 732 M
Chart UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Univest Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 29,17  $
Last Close Price 24,99  $
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Schweitzer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William S. Aichele Chairman
Roger S. Deacon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Eric W. Conner Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
K. Leon Moyer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORP15.86%732
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-5.28%165 208
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 008
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP8.91%50 700
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK18.27%47 953
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%47 318
