Univest Financial Corporation to Hold First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

SOUDERTON, Pa., April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investment and equipment finance subsidiaries, announced it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2019 earnings on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Earnings are scheduled to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.



Pre-registration

Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN. Conference Call registration link: http://dpregister.com/10130260 Audio

Dial in number: 1-888-338-6515

Note: Participants who are unable to pre-register should dial in a few minutes prior to the start time. Replay

Dial in number: 1-877-344-7529

Conference ID: 10130260

Available until: May 25, 2019

About Univest Financial Corporation

Univest FinancialSM (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $5.0 billion in assets and $3.3 billion in assets under management and supervision through Girard, its wealth management division, as of December 31, 2018. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full-range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations in the Mid-Atlantic Region. For more information visit www.univest.net .

Contact: Roger S. Deacon, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Univest Financial Corporation 215-721-2455 | deaconr@univest.net