Univest Financial Corporation to Hold First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call 

04/07/2020 | 10:33am EDT

SOUDERTON, Pa., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investment and equipment finance subsidiaries, announced it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 earnings on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Earnings are scheduled to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Pre-registration
Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN.

Conference Call registration link: http://dpregister.com/10141755

Audio
Dial in number: 1-888-338-6515
Note: Participants who are unable to pre-register should dial in a few minutes prior to the start time.

Replay
Dial in number: 1-877-344-7529
Conference ID: 10141755
Available until: May 23, 2020

About Univest Financial Corporation

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $5.4 billion in assets and $3.8 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at December 31, 2019. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania extending to the Lehigh Valley and Lancaster, as well as in New Jersey and Maryland and online at www.univest.net.

Contact:
Brian J. Richardson
Univest Financial Corporation
Chief Financial Officer
215-721-2446 | richardsonb@univest.net

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 234 M
EBIT 2020 87,4 M
Net income 2020 50,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,11%
P/E ratio 2020 9,05x
P/E ratio 2021 8,49x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,97x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,90x
Capitalization 459 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Schweitzer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William S. Aichele Chairman
Brian J. Richardson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
K. Leon Moyer Director
Michael L. Turner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORPORATION-42.57%479
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.66%164 247
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.1.10%62 039
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)4.77%42 624
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.64%42 071
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD0.20%42 068
