UniVision Engineering : Notice of AGM 2018

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of UniVision Engineering Limited will be held at UniVision Engineering Limited, Unit 01A, 2/F., Sunbeam Centre, 27 Shing Yip Street,
Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong, on 20 September 2018 at 5:00 p.m. The following businesses will be transacted then:
As ordinary business:
1. To receive and adopt the Company's audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2018 together with the Directors' Report and the Independent Auditor's Report;
2. To declare a final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2018;
3. To re-elect Mr. Nicholas James LYTH who retired by rotation, as a Non-Executive Director of the Company;
4. To re-elect Mr. Chun Pan WONG who retired by rotation, as a Director of the Company;
5. To re-elect Mr. Peter Yip Tak CHAN who retired by rotation, as a Director of the Company;
6. To reappoint auditor HKCMCPA Company Limited, Certified Public Accountants, as auditors of the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of the meeting to the conclusion of the next meeting, during which accounts will be laid before the Company and to authorize the Directors to adjust their remuneration packages;
7. That the directors of the Company be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorized to exercise all powers of the Company to allot 'Ordinary Shares' the capital of the Company. Such authority (unless and to the extent previously revoked, varied or renewed by the Company during the general meeting) to expire 15 months after the date of the passing of such resolution or on the conclusion of the Company's next AGM to be held, following the date of passing such resolution, whichever occurs first, save that the Company may before such expiry make any offer or agreement which would or might require Ordinary Shares to be allotted after such expiry, and that the Directors may allot Ordinary Shares in pursuance of such an offer or an agreement as if such authority had not expired. This authority substitutes all subsisting authorities to the extent unused;
8. That the directors of the Company be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorized to exercise all powers of the Company to repurchase the 'Ordinary Shares' in the capital of the Company, including any form of depositary receipt. Such authority (unless and to the extent previously revoked, varied or renewed by the Company during the general meeting) to expire 15 months after the date of the passing of such resolution or on the conclusion of the Company's next AGM to be held, following the date of passing such resolution, whichever occurs first, save that the Company may before such expiry make any offer or agreement which would or might require Ordinary Shares to be repurchased after such expiry, and that the Directors may buy back Ordinary Shares in pursuance of such an offer or an agreement as if such authority had not expired.
By Order of the Board
Registered office:
Mr. Stephen Sin Mo KOO
Unit 01A, 2/F Sunbeam Centre,
Executive Chairman
27 ShingYip Street
Kwun Tong, Kowloon,
15 August 2018
Hong Kong.
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTES:
1. Only holders of Ordinary Shares, or their duly appointed representatives, are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting. A member so entitled may appoint one or more proxies (whether they are members or not) to attend and, on a poll, to vote in place of the member.
2. A form of proxy is enclosed with this notice. To be valid, the form of proxy and any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarized and certified copy of that power of authority, must be lodged with the Company's registrars, c/o Computershare Investor Services Plc., The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, not less than 48 hours before the Annual General
Meeting takes place.
3. Completion and return of a proxy does not preclude a member from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting.
4. The Company pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 specifies that only those shareholders registered in the Register of Members of the Company as of 14 September 2017 are entitled to attend or vote at the Annual General Meeting in respect to the number of shares registered in their name at that time. Changes to entries on the Register after that time will be disregarded when determining the rights of any person to attend or vote in the Annual General Meeting.
UniVision Engineering Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 08:05:09 UTC