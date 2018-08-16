UniVision Engineering : Notice of AGM 2018

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of UniVision Engineering Limited will be held at UniVision Engineering Limited, Unit 01A, 2/F., Sunbeam Centre, 27 Shing Yip Street,

Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong, on 20 September 2018 at 5:00 p.m. The following businesses will be transacted then:

As ordinary business:

1. To receive and adopt the Company's audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2018 together with the Directors' Report and the Independent Auditor's Report;

2. To declare a final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2018;

3. To re-elect Mr. Nicholas James LYTH who retired by rotation, as a Non-Executive Director of the Company;

4. To re-elect Mr. Chun Pan WONG who retired by rotation, as a Director of the Company;

5. To re-elect Mr. Peter Yip Tak CHAN who retired by rotation, as a Director of the Company;

6. To reappoint auditor HKCMCPA Company Limited, Certified Public Accountants, as auditors of the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of the meeting to the conclusion of the next meeting, during which accounts will be laid before the Company and to authorize the Directors to adjust their remuneration packages;

7. That the directors of the Company be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorized to exercise all powers of the Company to allot 'Ordinary Shares' the capital of the Company. Such authority (unless and to the extent previously revoked, varied or renewed by the Company during the general meeting) to expire 15 months after the date of the passing of such resolution or on the conclusion of the Company's next AGM to be held, following the date of passing such resolution, whichever occurs first, save that the Company may before such expiry make any offer or agreement which would or might require Ordinary Shares to be allotted after such expiry, and that the Directors may allot Ordinary Shares in pursuance of such an offer or an agreement as if such authority had not expired. This authority substitutes all subsisting authorities to the extent unused;