Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  UniVision Engineering Limited    UVEL   HK0000033065

UNIVISION ENGINEERING LIMITED (UVEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/16 10:35:55 am
1.866 GBp   -18.87%
10:06aUNIVISION ENGIN : Notice of AGM 2018
PU
07/27UNIVISION ENGIN : Notice of Result
PU
04/24UNIVISION ENGIN : Sees Fiscal Year 2018 Results Ahead of Prior Year
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

UniVision Engineering : Notice of AGM 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 10:06am CEST

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of UniVision Engineering Limited will be held at UniVision Engineering Limited, Unit 01A, 2/F., Sunbeam Centre, 27 Shing Yip Street,

Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong, on 20 September 2018 at 5:00 p.m. The following businesses will be transacted then:

As ordinary business:

  • 1. To receive and adopt the Company's audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2018 together with the Directors' Report and the Independent Auditor's Report;

  • 2. To declare a final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2018;

  • 3. To re-elect Mr. Nicholas James LYTH who retired by rotation, as a Non-Executive Director of the Company;

  • 4. To re-elect Mr. Chun Pan WONG who retired by rotation, as a Director of the Company;

  • 5. To re-elect Mr. Peter Yip Tak CHAN who retired by rotation, as a Director of the Company;

  • 6. To reappoint auditor HKCMCPA Company Limited, Certified Public Accountants, as auditors of the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of the meeting to the conclusion of the next meeting, during which accounts will be laid before the Company and to authorize the Directors to adjust their remuneration packages;

  • 7. That the directors of the Company be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorized to exercise all powers of the Company to allot 'Ordinary Shares' the capital of the Company. Such authority (unless and to the extent previously revoked, varied or renewed by the Company during the general meeting) to expire 15 months after the date of the passing of such resolution or on the conclusion of the Company's next AGM to be held, following the date of passing such resolution, whichever occurs first, save that the Company may before such expiry make any offer or agreement which would or might require Ordinary Shares to be allotted after such expiry, and that the Directors may allot Ordinary Shares in pursuance of such an offer or an agreement as if such authority had not expired. This authority substitutes all subsisting authorities to the extent unused;

  • 8. That the directors of the Company be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorized to exercise all powers of the Company to repurchase the 'Ordinary Shares' in the capital of the Company, including any form of depositary receipt. Such authority (unless and to the extent previously revoked, varied or renewed by the Company during the general meeting) to expire 15 months after the date of the passing of such resolution or on the conclusion of the Company's next AGM to be held, following the date of passing such resolution, whichever occurs first, save that the Company may before such expiry make any offer or agreement which would or might require Ordinary Shares to be repurchased after such expiry, and that the Directors may buy back Ordinary Shares in pursuance of such an offer or an agreement as if such authority had not expired.

By Order of the Board

Registered office:

Mr. Stephen Sin Mo KOO

Unit 01A, 2/F Sunbeam Centre,

Executive Chairman

27 ShingYip Street

Kwun Tong, Kowloon,

15 August 2018

Hong Kong.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTES:

  • 1. Only holders of Ordinary Shares, or their duly appointed representatives, are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting. A member so entitled may appoint one or more proxies (whether they are members or not) to attend and, on a poll, to vote in place of the member.

  • 2. A form of proxy is enclosed with this notice. To be valid, the form of proxy and any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarized and certified copy of that power of authority, must be lodged with the Company's registrars, c/o Computershare Investor Services Plc., The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, not less than 48 hours before the Annual General

    Meeting takes place.

  • 3. Completion and return of a proxy does not preclude a member from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting.

  • 4. The Company pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 specifies that only those shareholders registered in the Register of Members of the Company as of 14 September 2017 are entitled to attend or vote at the Annual General Meeting in respect to the number of shares registered in their name at that time. Changes to entries on the Register after that time will be disregarded when determining the rights of any person to attend or vote in the Annual General Meeting.

Disclaimer

UniVision Engineering Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 08:05:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIVISION ENGINEERING LIMI
10:06aUNIVISION ENGINEERING : Notice of AGM 2018
PU
07/27UNIVISION ENGINEERING : Notice of Result
PU
04/24UNIVISION ENGINEERING : Sees Fiscal Year 2018 Results Ahead of Prior Year
DJ
01/12UNIVISION ENGINEERING : Change of Advisor
PU
2017UNIVISION ENGINEERING : Update on Change of Adviser
PU
2017UNIVISION ENGINEERING : Informal meeting with shareholders on 18 December 2017
PU
2017UNIVISION ENGINEERING : Additional works for the MTR contract
PU
2017UNIVISION ENGINEERING : Update on Director Share Transfer
PU
2017UNIVISION ENGINEERING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017UNIVISION ENGINEERING : Notice of AGM 2017
PU
More news
Chart UNIVISION ENGINEERING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
UniVision Engineering Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVISION ENGINEERING LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Pan Wong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sin Mo Koo Executive Chairman
Chiu Wah Chan Director-Operations
Kwok Fai Yip Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Nicholas James Lyth Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIVISION ENGINEERING LIMITED15.00%11
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%43 280
FLIR SYSTEMS29.60%8 219
ALLEGION7.21%7 765
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%7 056
S1 CORP--.--%2 903
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.