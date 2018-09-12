Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  UniVision Engineering Limited    UVEL   HK0000033065

UNIVISION ENGINEERING LIMITED (UVEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/12 11:44:18 am
1.88 GBp   +25.33%
11:48aUNIVISION ENGIN : Trading Update
PU
08/16UNIVISION ENGIN : Notice of AGM 2018
PU
07/27UNIVISION ENGIN : Notice of Result
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

UniVision Engineering : Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 11:48am CEST

RNS ANNOUNCEMENT: The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

For immediate release: 12 September 2018

UniVision Engineering Limited

("UniVision", the "Company" or the "Group")

Trading update

UniVision (AIM: UVEL), the Hong Kong based group whose principal activities are the supply, design, installation and maintenance of closed circuit television (CCTV) and surveillance systems, and the sale of security related products, announces the following trading update ahead of the Annual General Meeting to be held in Hong Kong on 20

September.

Trading in the first four months of the current financial year, is significantly ahead of the corresponding period last year. The increase in both revenue and profitability had been predicted by the Board and had been highlighted in our trading update in April 2018 and again in our final results announcement and the Annual Report and Accounts published in August 2018.

As we have announced previously, the step change is due primarily to the major long-term installation contract with the MTR Corporation ("MTRC") in Hong Kong, which commenced installation in earnest in January 2018, following testing, having been signed in May 2017.

The current value of this contract is HKD407.3 million (£39.7 million) spread over the period until its planned completion in November 2023.

Unaudited revenue for the Group, for the four months ended 31 July 2018 is approximately £4.5m (4 months to 31 July 2017: £1.5m). There was no contribution from MTRC in the comparable period last year. The Directors expect this revenue run rate to continue for the rest of the financial year ending 31 March 2019. Unaudited profit before tax has also increased significantly over the same period.

As mentioned in the Chairman's Statement in the 2018 Annual Report, as a result of the significant increase in work from the MTRC contract, the Group has been temporarily suspended from tendering for additional new government contracts by the Hong Kong Government Works Branch under the management of Electrical and Mechanical Services Department ("EMSD"). This does not relate to any MTRC contracts, or any potential future work with MTRC and the Company remains qualified to tender for new contracts with MTRC if requested. As we have announced previously, the effect of this temporary suspension is insignificant given the Group's current workload, with MTRC in particular, however, the Company is applying to have this suspension lifted.

The Directors look forward to reporting further on the Group's progress in our interim results, which we anticipate releasing in November 2018.

For further information visit www.uvel.com or contact:

UniVision Engineering Limited Stephen Koo, Chairman

Chun Pan Wong, Chief Executive Officer Danny Kwok Fai Yip, Finance Director

Nicholas Lyth, Non-Executive DirectorTel: +852 2389 3256 www.uvel.com

Tel: +44 (0)7769 906686

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Mark Brady / Neil Baldwin

Tel: +44 (0)20 3368 3551 www.sparkadvisorypartners.com

SI Capital Limited (Broker)

Nick Emerson

Tel: +44 (0)1483 413500 www.sicapital.co.uk

Disclaimer

UniVision Engineering Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 09:47:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIVISION ENGINEERING LIMI
11:48aUNIVISION ENGINEERING : Trading Update
PU
08/16UNIVISION ENGINEERING : Notice of AGM 2018
PU
07/27UNIVISION ENGINEERING : Notice of Result
PU
04/24UNIVISION ENGINEERING : Sees Fiscal Year 2018 Results Ahead of Prior Year
DJ
01/12UNIVISION ENGINEERING : Change of Advisor
PU
2017UNIVISION ENGINEERING : Update on Change of Adviser
PU
2017UNIVISION ENGINEERING : Informal meeting with shareholders on 18 December 2017
PU
2017UNIVISION ENGINEERING : Additional works for the MTR contract
PU
2017UNIVISION ENGINEERING : Update on Director Share Transfer
PU
2017UNIVISION ENGINEERING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Chart UNIVISION ENGINEERING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
UniVision Engineering Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVISION ENGINEERING LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Pan Wong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sin Mo Koo Executive Chairman
Chiu Wah Chan Director-Operations
Kwok Fai Yip Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Nicholas James Lyth Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIVISION ENGINEERING LIMITED-25.00%11
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%39 332
FLIR SYSTEMS34.41%8 648
ALLEGION12.75%8 531
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%6 562
DORMAKABA-23.75%2 981
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.