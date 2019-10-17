Sapporo GK:

October 17, 2019

To all parties concerned

Company Name: Sapporo GK

Managing Partner: Sapporo ISH

Executor of Managing Partner: Takaaki Fukunaga

Contact: Fortress Investment Group (Japan) GK

Tel: +81-3-6438-4400

Contact for Media Relations: Ai Saito, Kekst CNC

Tel: +81-3-5156-0189 or +81-80-4818-4822

E-mail: ai.saito@kekstcnc.com

While Sapporo GK (hereinafter referred to as the “Tender Offeror”) commenced the tender offer for the common shares of UNIZO Holdings Company, Limited (Code No.: 3258, Tokyo Stock Exchange) (hereinafter referred to as “Target”) on August 19, 2019 (hereinafter referred to as the “Tender Offer”), the Tender Offeror decided as of today to change the conditions of purchase, etc. through the Tender Offer.

Accordingly, the Tender Offeror hereby announces that the amendments shall be made to the “Announcement of Commencement of Tender Offer for Shares of UNIZO Holdings Company, Limited (Securities Code: 3258)” dated August 16, 2019 (including the portions amended by the “Announcement Regarding Amendments to the Press Release titled ‘Announcement of Commencement of Tender Offer for Shares of UNIZO Holdings Company, Limited (Securities Code: 3258)’ due to Changes of Conditions of Tender Offer” dated September 5, 2019, the “Announcement Regarding Amendments to the Press Release titled ‘Announcement of Commencement of Tender Offer for Shares of UNIZO Holdings Company, Limited (Securities Code: 3258)’ due to Changes of Conditions of Tender Offer” dated September 20, 2019 and the “Announcement Regarding Amendments to the Press Release titled ‘Announcement of Commencement of Tender Offer for Shares of UNIZO Holdings Company, Limited (Securities Code: 3258)’ due to Changes of Conditions of Tender Offer” dated October 2, 2019), as follows:

Particulars:

Portions to be amended are underlined.

1. Purpose, Etc. of Tender Offer, Etc.

(1) Overview of the Tender Offer

<Before amendment>

<Omitted>

Thereafter, as it became necessary for the Tender Offeror to file the Amendment to the Tender Offer Registration Statement due to the announcement of the Target that it had changed its opinion as to the Tender Offer, the tender offer period was determined to be extended to October 17, 2019, which is the day when the period of ten (10) business days will have elapsed counting from October 2, 2019 on which said Amendment was filed, pursuant to applicable laws and regulations (hereinafter referred to as the “2nd Change of Tender Offer Conditions”).

<After amendment>

<Omitted>

Thereafter, as it became necessary for the Tender Offeror to file the Amendment to the Tender Offer Registration Statement due to the announcement of the Target that it had changed its opinion as to the Tender Offer, the tender offer period was determined to be extended to October 17, 2019, which is the day when the period of ten (10) business days will have elapsed counting from October 2, 2019 on which said Amendment was filed, pursuant to applicable laws and regulations (hereinafter referred to as the “2nd Change of Tender Offer Conditions”).

Further, on October 17, 2019, the Tender Offeror decided to extend the tender offer period to November 1, 2019 (hereinafter referred to as the “3rd Change of Tender Offer Conditions”), after careful thought taking into consideration the movement of the share prices of the Target after the commencement of the Tender Offer, the status of application by the Target’s shareholders for the Tender Offer and the prospects of the application to be made hereafter and other factors from a comprehensive perspective.

(3) Measures to Ensure Fairness of Tender Offer Price and Avoid Conflicts of Interest, and Other Measures to Ensure Fairness of Tender Offer

(V) Ensuring of Objective Circumstances to Secure Fairness of Tender Offer Price

<Before amendment>

<Omitted>

In addition, the Tender Offeror set the period of the Tender Offer before the 1st Change of Tender Offer Conditions as 30 business days, even though the minimum tender offer period required under law is 20 business days (Please note that the tender offer period was extended to 34 business days after the 1st Change of Tender Offer Conditions and then to 41 business days after the 2nd Change of Tender Offer Conditions). We intend to ensure the fairness of the Tender Offer by having a comparatively long tender offer period in order to provide the shareholders of the Target with an appropriate opportunity to consider whether or not to apply for the Tender Offer, as well as to ensure that any party other than the Tender Offeror will have an opportunity to make a competing tender offer for Target Shares. Please note that the tender offer period was from August 19, 2019 (Monday) to October 7, 2019 (Monday) after the 1st Change of Tender Offer Conditions, but thereafter changed to the period from August 19, 2019 (Monday) to October 17 (Thursday) after the 2nd Change of Tender Offer Conditions.

<After amendment>

<Omitted>

In addition, the Tender Offeror set the period of the Tender Offer before the 1st Change of Tender Offer Conditions as 30 business days, even though the minimum tender offer period required under law is 20 business days (Please note that the tender offer period was extended to 34 business days after the 1st Change of Tender Offer Conditions, then to 41 business days after the 2nd Change of Tender Offer Conditions, and thereafter, to 51 business days after the 3rd Change of Tender Offer Conditions). We intend to ensure the fairness of the Tender Offer by having a comparatively long tender offer period in order to provide the shareholders of the Target with an appropriate opportunity to consider whether or not to apply for the Tender Offer, as well as to ensure that any party other than the Tender Offeror will have an opportunity to make a competing tender offer for Target Shares. Please note that the tender offer period was from August 19, 2019 (Monday) to October 7, 2019 (Monday) after the 1st Change of Tender Offer Conditions, but then changed to the period from August 19, 2019 (Monday) to October 17 (Thursday) after the 2nd Change of Tender Offer Conditions, and thereafter, changed to the period from August 19, 2019 (Monday) to November 1 (Friday) after the 3rd Change of Tender Offer Conditions.

2. Outline of Tender Offer

(2) Schedule, Etc.

(II) Anticipated Tender Offer Period at the time of filing of the Notification

<Before amendment>

From August 19, 2019 (Monday) to October 17, 2019 (Thursday) (41 business days)

<After amendment>

From August 19, 2019 (Monday) to November 1, 2019 (Friday) (51 business days)

(8) Settlement Method

(II) Commencement Date of Settlement

<Before amendment>

October 25, 2019 (Friday)

<After amendment>

November 11, 2019 (Monday)

End

- This press release is made for the purpose of publicly announcing the Tender Offer and not for the purpose of soliciting an offer to sell nor offering to purchase any securities in the Tender Offer. Any shareholder who intends to apply for the sale, etc. of any securities should make sure to act at its own discretion after reviewing the Tender Offer Explanation Statement as to the Tender Offer. This press release does not constitute a solicitation of sale of, or an offer for purchase of, any securities, nor a part thereof, and neither this press release (or a part thereof) nor the delivery thereof shall provide a basis for any agreement for the Tender Offer and may be relied upon for executing any such agreement. - The Tender Offer is conducted to purchase common stock of the Target, a corporation incorporated in Japan. Although the Tender Offer will be conducted in accordance with the procedures and information disclosure standards prescribed in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, these procedures and standards may differ from the procedures and standards in the United States. In particular, Sections 13(e) and 14(d) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules prescribed thereunder do not apply to the Tender Offer, and the Tender Offer does not confirm to those procedures and standards. All of the financial information contained in this press release is based on Japanese accounting standard, not U.S. accounting standards, and may not necessarily be comparable to financial information based on U.S. accounting standards. Further, it may be difficult to enforce any right or demand arising under U.S. federal securities laws, because both of the Tender Offeror and the Target are incorporated outside the United States and none of its officers are U.S. residents. It may be impossible to sue a company outside the United States and its officers in a non-U.S. court for a violation of the U.S. Securities laws. Furthermore, there is no guarantee that one would be able to compel a company outside the United States or its subsidiaries and affiliated parties to subject themselves to the jurisdiction of a U.S. court. - Unless otherwise specified, all procedures relating to the Tender Offer shall be conducted in Japanese language. If some of the documents relating to the Tender Offer are prepared in English language and if there is any inconsistency between the English version and the Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. - This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to substantially differ from the projections and other matters expressly or impliedly set forth herein as “forward-looking statements.” Neither the Tender Offeror nor the Target, nor any of their respective affiliated parties, assumes that such express or implied projections, etc. set forth herein as “forward-looking statements” will eventually prove to be correct. The “forward-looking statements” contained in this press release have been prepared based on the information held by the Tender Offeror and the Target as of the date hereof and, unless otherwise required under applicable laws and regulations, neither the Tender Offeror nor the Target, nor any of their respective affiliated parties, assumes any obligation to update or revise this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances. - There is a possibility that the Tender Offeror, any of the Target’s financial advisors or the tender offer agent (including their respective related parties) may conduct purchases of common stock of the Target not under the Tender Offer for its or their own account or on the account of its or their clients, or may take any action toward such purchase, prior to the commencement of the Tender Offer or during the tender offer period, in the ordinary course of business in accordance with the requirements under Article 5(b) of Rule 14(e) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, to such extent as is permitted by Japanese legislation related to financial instruments transactions and other applicable laws and regulations.

