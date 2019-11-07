Log in
UNIZO Holdings Company, Limited

UNIZO HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED

(3258)
News 
News

UNIZO : Blackstone ready to hold more talks with Japan bid target Unizo

11/07/2019

Blackstone said on Thursday that Japanese hotel operator Unizo had missed a deadline to agree with conditions set for its proposed $1.6 billion takeover bid, but the U.S. buyout group was prepared to embark on more talks.

Unizo was little known until it became a target for a

hostile bid by travel agent H.I.S. Co in July, but has

since attracted attention from top global funds looking to buy into Japan's property market on the cheap.

Blackstone had told Unizo it would launch a tender offer or explore other options if Unizo did not agree to its offer of 5,000 yen a share, valuing the company at 171.1 billion yen ($1.6 billion) by Wednesday.

"Blackstone has not received Unizo's consent and entry into an agreement between Blackstone and Unizo with respect to the Blackstone offer," the U.S. buyout fund said in a statement.

"Accordingly, Blackstone is currently assessing all available options and remains prepared to engage in further discussions with Unizo," said Blackstone, adding it would issue another statement on Nov 18.

Unizo had originally supported SoftBank Group-backed Fortress Investment Group, which in August offered a white-knight bid of 4,000 yen a share. But it later withdrew its support for Fortress bid, which values Unizo at 137 billion yen ($1.3 billion) and is due to run until Nov. 11.

Unizo shares closed at 5,090 yen on Thursday.

($1 = 108.9600 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edmund Blair and Alexander Smith)

Stocks treated in this article : H.I.S. Co., Ltd., UNIZO Holdings Company, Limited
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
H.I.S. CO., LTD. 0.28% 2861 End-of-day quote.-25.69%
UNIZO HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED 0.60% 5030 End-of-day quote.152.38%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 47 000 M
EBIT 2020 13 833 M
Net income 2020 9 400 M
Debt 2020 378 B
Yield 2020 1,69%
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
EV / Sales2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2021 10,9x
Capitalization 172 B
Technical analysis trends UNIZO HOLDINGS COMPANY, LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3 100,00  JPY
Last Close Price 5 030,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target -38,4%
Spread / Average Target -38,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tetsuji Kosaki President & Representative Director
Takao Suzuki Chairman
Masafumi Shinagawa Managing Executive Officer & Finance Manager
Masato Yamamoto Senior MD & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Motoaki Kitayama Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIZO HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED152.38%1 578
CBRE GROUP, INC.32.57%17 471
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%9 329
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED24.68%8 135
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.6.94%6 947
A-LIVING SERVICES CO LTD--.--%4 312
Categories
