Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  UNIZO Holdings Company, Limited    3258   JP3394400000

UNIZO HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED

(3258)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Unizo : shares jump after Blackstone launches tender offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 09:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Unizo Holdings Co Ltd jumped on Wednesday after U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc ratcheted up its pursuit of the Japanese hotel operator by launching a 5,000 yen-per-share tender offer.

Unizo stock rose as much as 5.6% to 4,965 yen in early Tokyo trade after Blackstone announced its offer the previous day, doubling down on its $1.6 billion offer after the proposal was rebuffed by the hotelier.

The Japanese firm said in a statement it had not decided how to respond to the tender offer and would consult with a special committee on how to proceed.

It said it had learned about the offer from a press release issued through PR Times but had not been contacted by Blackstone.

Unizo was little known until travel services provider H.I.S. Co Ltd launched a tender offer for it in July. Unizo ultimately rejected the bid but attracted the attention of other suitors who see the company as vastly undervalued.

But Unizo has played hard to get: Last week it rejected a proposal from Blackstone as well as one from an unidentified "locally renowned" fund.

Before that, Unizo withdrew support for a white-knight bid from Fortress Investment Group, an asset manager backed by SoftBank Group Corp.

Its biggest shareholder Elliot Management last week asked Unizo's board to address its concerns about disclosure in relation to its withdrawal of support for the Fortress bid.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
H.I.S. CO., LTD. -0.37% 2709 End-of-day quote.-29.64%
UNIZO HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED 0.00% 4700 End-of-day quote.135.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIZO HOLDINGS COMPANY, LI
09:59pUNIZO : shares jump after Blackstone launches tender offer
RE
09:52pUNIZO : shares jump after Blackstone launches tender offer
RE
08:52aUNIZO : Blackstone turns up heat on hotelier Unizo with tender offer
RE
07:01aUNIZO : Blackstone turns up heat on hotelier Unizo with tender offer
RE
10/10Japan's Unizo says rejected bids from local fund, Blackstone
RE
10/09Top shareholder in Japan's Unizo says wants explanation after $1.3 billion ab..
RE
10/03CORRECTED : Fortress extends offer on Japan's Unizo after being jilted as white ..
RE
10/02ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING AMENDMENTS TO : 3258)” due to Changes of Conditions..
BU
09/27Japan's Unizo withdraws support for $1.3 billion takeover bid by Softbank-bac..
RE
09/20ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING AMENDMENTS TO : 3258)” due to Changes of Conditions..
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 47 000 M
EBIT 2020 13 833 M
Net income 2020 9 400 M
Debt 2020 378 B
Yield 2020 1,81%
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
EV / Sales2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2021 10,7x
Capitalization 161 B
Technical analysis trends UNIZO HOLDINGS COMPANY, LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3 100,00  JPY
Last Close Price 4 700,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target -34,0%
Spread / Average Target -34,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tetsuji Kosaki President & Representative Director
Takao Suzuki Chairman
Masafumi Shinagawa Managing Executive Officer & Finance Manager
Masato Yamamoto Senior MD & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Motoaki Kitayama Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIZO HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED135.83%1 483
CBRE GROUP, INC.31.09%17 109
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 522
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED12.44%7 242
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-4.49%6 217
A-LIVING SERVICES CO LTD--.--%3 909
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group