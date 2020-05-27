Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Unum Group    UNM

UNUM GROUP

(UNM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AM Best : Revises Outlooks to Negative for Unum Group and Its Core U.S. Life/Health Subsidiaries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 04:52pm EDT

AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” of the core U.S. life/health insurance subsidiaries of Unum Group (Unum) (headquartered in Chattanooga, TN) [NYSE: UNM]. Concurrently, AM Best has revised the outlook to negative from stable and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Unum. (See below for a complete listing of the life/health subsidiaries and Long-Term IRs.)

In addition, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” of Unum Insurance Company (Unum Insurance) and Starmount Life Insurance Company (Starmount). Both companies are domiciled in Portland, ME. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.

The ratings of the core U.S. life/health insurance subsidiaries of Unum reflect their balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strong, as well as their strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The negative outlooks reflect the unfavorable impact of statutory reserve strengthening for the organization’s closed long-term care (LTC) block of business, as well as the impact of the unfavorable economic conditions on Unum’s investment portfolio and operating results. Unum is bolstering its reserves by establishing a $2.1 billion premium deficiency reserve (PDR), which will be accrued over the next seven years based on an agreement Unum reached with its primary regulator in Maine. Unum last did a reserve strengthening in 2018; however, that was only booked on a GAAP basis. The PDR is expected to be funded through operating cash flows, but to shore up liquidity, Unum has suspended its share repurchase program for 2020, which is mostly funded by dividends from the insurance entities.

Additionally, AM Best notes the company does have exposure to below investment grade bonds and commercial mortgage loans, as well as a large portion of NAIC Class 2 bonds. Below investment grade fixed income securities represents 8% of invested assets; approximately one half of fixed income securities are NAIC 2-rated. Additionally, Unum has a large portfolio of commercial mortgage loans, totaling $2.4 billion, or 6% of invested assets. Decline in the credit quality of these fixed-income assets is AM Best’s primary concern.

Unum’s strong balance sheet strength historically has been supported through the organization’s profitability and the favorable performance of its investment portfolio. Unum has reported strong operating results from its core ongoing insurance operations with steady premium growth over the past five years. Loss ratios and persistency have also been relatively stable. However, while operating performance is anticipated to remain favorable, there is the expectation that it will moderate over the near term due to economic pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic on Unum’s employer groups and individual members. Investment income has shown incremental declines due to the persistent low interest rate environment, a trend that is expected to continue as interest rates are at record lows.

The insurance operation’s liquidity is mainly supported by favorable operating cash flows. Additional financial flexibility is derived from holding company cash and investments, which totaled $1.03 billion at March 31, 2020, a $600 million revolving credit facility and access to Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. Unum has manageable financial leverage of approximately 27%, including its new $500 million senior unsecured note issue. Interest coverage was strong at eight times for year-end 2019.

Unum is a market leader in the majority of its core product lines, with a diverse nationwide distribution network. The company has good diversity of earnings across its product portfolio, has expanded offerings with the introduction of new products, and the expansion of its dental business and through its international businesses. Unum actively seeks innovation to grow its business and differentiate itself in the market. Unum’s enterprise risk management program is well-developed and incorporated into strategy and financial planning for the organization.

The ratings of Unum Insurance reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. Unum Insurance began marketing new products for the organization over the past two years reporting material premium growth. Unum Insurance offers pricing and product flexibility to its parent.

The ratings of Starmount reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. Starmount is Unum’s core dental and vision benefits entity. The company’s product portfolio is distributed under the Unum brand by Unum’s nationwide distribution network. Starmount also underwrites and administers dental products offered by its affiliate, Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company. Strong premium growth has been reported over the past two years. However, operating performance remains unfavorable as the organization grows these lines of business. Unum continues to support Starmount’s growth strategy through capital contributions.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” have been affirmed with the outlooks revised to negative from stable for the following core U.S. life/health subsidiaries of Unum Group:

  • Unum Life Insurance Company of America
  • Provident Life and Accident Insurance Company
  • The Paul Revere Life Insurance Company
  • Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company
  • First Unum Life Insurance Company
  • Provident Life and Casualty Insurance Company

The following Long-Term IR has been assigned with a negative outlook:

Unum Group—
-- “bbb” on $500 million 4.50% senior unsecured notes, due 2025

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with the outlooks revised to negative from stable:

Unum Group—
-- “bbb” on $400 million 5.625% senior unsecured notes, due 2020
-- “bbb” on $350 million 4.00% senior unsecured notes, due 2024
-- “bbb” on $275 million 3.875% senior unsecured notes, due 2025
-- “bbb” on $250 million 6.75% senior unsecured notes, due 2028
-- “bbb” on $200 million 7.25% senior unsecured notes, due 2028
-- “bbb” on $400 million 4.00% senior unsecured notes, due 2029
-- “bbb” on $250 million 7.375% senior unsecured notes, due 2032
-- “bbb” on $250 million 5.75% senior unsecured notes, due 2042
-- “bbb” on $250 million 5.75% senior unsecured notes, due 2042
-- “bbb” on $450 million 4.50% senior unsecured notes, due 2049
-- “bb+” on $300 million 6.25% junior subordinated notes, due 2058

Provident Financing Trust I—
-- “bb+” on $300 million 7.405% capital securities, due 2038

The following indicative Long-Term IRs under the shelf registration have been affirmed with the outlooks revised to negative from stable:

Unum Group—
-- “bbb” on senior unsecured
-- “bbb-” on subordinated
-- “bb+” on preferred stock

Unum Group Financing Trust I and II—
-- “bb+” on preferred securities

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNUM GROUP
04:52pAM BEST : Revises Outlooks to Negative for Unum Group and Its Core U.S. Life/Hea..
BU
05/21UNUM GROUP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/21UNUM GROUP : Completes Senior Notes Offering
PR
05/14UNUM : publishes new environmental, social and governance report
PR
05/12UNUM : For U.S. workers, musculoskeletal issues on the rise
PR
05/05UNUM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
05/05UNUM : highlights new mental health research as U.S. workers face challenges dur..
PR
05/04UNUM GROUP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financ..
AQ
05/04UNUM : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04UNUM GROUP : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 957 M
EBIT 2020 1 614 M
Net income 2020 916 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,38%
P/E ratio 2020 3,38x
P/E ratio 2021 2,91x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,27x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,27x
Capitalization 3 230 M
Chart UNUM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Unum Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNUM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 19,25 $
Last Close Price 15,88 $
Spread / Highest target 88,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Paul McKenney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin T. Kabat Chairman
Michael Q. Simonds Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven A. Zabel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Puneet Bhasin Chief Information & Digital Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNUM GROUP-49.55%3 230
AXA-36.97%41 488
PRUDENTIAL PLC-28.23%33 360
METLIFE, INC.-29.17%32 764
AFLAC INCORPORATED-31.51%25 995
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-35.50%23 882
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group