Colonial Life : program helps employees ease student loan debt

Colonial Life clients can now ease their employees’ worries over student
loan debt, thanks to a new partnership with FutureFuel.io.
Colonial Life’s new program can aid employers in their efforts to
support a debt-free future for the growing U.S. workforce saddled with
student loan debt. This program is designed to reduce the life of each
user’s student loan debt through education, refinancing options and
making it easier for employees and their employers to contribute.
Student debt now tops an estimated $1.5 trillion, and more than 25
percent of full-time workers between 23 and 53 named finances as the top
cause of daily stress in a recent Colonial Life survey.
“We know that student loan debt can be a major cause of stress for
millions of America’s workers, so offering our customers a chance to
relieve some of that burden is an easy decision for us,” said Tim
Arnold, president and CEO of Colonial Life. “Working with a strong
partner like FutureFuel.io allows us to engage employees and their
employers in a new and exciting way that helps take control of student
debt.”
FutureFuel.io has different options that a client can select for what
best fits their employees and company. Each option consists of the
following features: Employees have the ability to manage all of their
student debt in one location through a “roll up” feature, educational
content is provided to keep employees informed about managing their
debt, and there’s a refinancing tool for employees who are looking to
combine multiple payments or potentially reduce the interest rates on
their student loans.
FutureFuel.io’s Round Up + Refinance option uses “rounding up”
technology to automate spare change to make payments on their debt. The
Repayment + Refinance option allows employers to make monthly
contributions toward their employees’ student loan debt.
