03/06 01:16:34 pm
36.63 USD   -1.19%
Colonial Life : program helps employees ease student loan debt

03/06/2019 | 12:58pm EST

Colonial Life clients can now ease their employees’ worries over student loan debt, thanks to a new partnership with FutureFuel.io.

Colonial Life’s new program can aid employers in their efforts to support a debt-free future for the growing U.S. workforce saddled with student loan debt. This program is designed to reduce the life of each user’s student loan debt through education, refinancing options and making it easier for employees and their employers to contribute.

Student debt now tops an estimated $1.5 trillion, and more than 25 percent of full-time workers between 23 and 53 named finances as the top cause of daily stress in a recent Colonial Life survey.

“We know that student loan debt can be a major cause of stress for millions of America’s workers, so offering our customers a chance to relieve some of that burden is an easy decision for us,” said Tim Arnold, president and CEO of Colonial Life. “Working with a strong partner like FutureFuel.io allows us to engage employees and their employers in a new and exciting way that helps take control of student debt.”

FutureFuel.io has different options that a client can select for what best fits their employees and company. Each option consists of the following features: Employees have the ability to manage all of their student debt in one location through a “roll up” feature, educational content is provided to keep employees informed about managing their debt, and there’s a refinancing tool for employees who are looking to combine multiple payments or potentially reduce the interest rates on their student loans.

FutureFuel.io’s Round Up + Refinance option uses “rounding up” technology to automate spare change to make payments on their debt. The Repayment + Refinance option allows employers to make monthly contributions toward their employees’ student loan debt.

About Colonial Life

Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company is a market leader in providing financial protection benefits through the workplace, including disability, life, accident, dental, cancer, critical illness and hospital confinement indemnity insurance. The company’s benefit services and education, innovative enrollment technology and personal service support nearly 100,000 businesses and organizations, and 4.5 million of America’s workers and their families. For more information visit www.coloniallife.com or connect with the company at www.facebook.com/coloniallifebenefits, www.twitter.com/coloniallife and www.linkedin.com/company/colonial-life. Colonial Life is a registered trademark and marketing brand of Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 006 M
EBIT 2019 1 362 M
Net income 2019 1 109 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,92%
P/E ratio 2019 6,91
P/E ratio 2020 6,46
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capitalization 7 956 M
Chart UNUM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Unum Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNUM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 37,6 $
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Paul McKenney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin T. Kabat Chairman
John Francis McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Puneet Bhasin Chief Information & Digital Officer, Executive VP
E. Michael Caulfield Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNUM GROUP26.51%7 956
AXA18.17%61 059
PRUDENTIAL PLC15.98%55 378
METLIFE11.20%43 604
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL18.77%39 616
AFLAC7.88%36 879
