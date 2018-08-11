UNM AUG 13 ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Unum Group; August 13 Deadline – UNM

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing
of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of
Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) between January 31, 2018 and May 2, 2018, both
dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover
damages for Unum investors under the federal securities laws.
According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Unum was experiencing a higher claims incidence for its long-term care
business; (2) Unum was experiencing less favorable policy terminations
in connection with its long-term care business; (3) Unum’s long-term
care business loss ratio would reach the upper 90% range; and (4) as a
result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Unum’s business,
operations, and prospects, including statements related to Unum’s
long-term care reserves and capital management plans, were materially
false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true
details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered
damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 13, 2018. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.
