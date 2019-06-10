Log in
Unum : Colonial Life leads voluntary benefits industry in sales growth – again

0
06/10/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

Company named a 2018 Voluntary Sales Growth Leader by Eastbridge Consulting Group

For the second straight year, Colonial Life has been named the fastest-growing voluntary benefits company among large carriers by Eastbridge Consulting Group.

Colonial Life’s voluntary sales grew 8 percent in 2018, totaling $561 million. That’s the biggest growth of any company with more than $150 million in annual sales that has exceeded the industry average each of the past three years, according to Eastbridge. The performance earned Colonial Life the 2018 Voluntary Sales Growth Leader recognition.

“Growing faster than the industry average for three years in a row is not easy for any company, but it’s especially difficult in the large carrier category,” said Gil Lowerre, president of Eastbridge. “We commend Colonial Life for this achievement.”

Voluntary sales totaled $8.5 billion in 2018, according to Eastbridge’s annual U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report. Voluntary benefits include any financial protection that employees can choose at the workplace, including life insurance, disability insurance, dental insurance, accident insurance, critical illness insurance and cancer insurance.

“Escalating healthcare costs are burdening U.S. employees like never before. Our 1,400 home office employees and the 14,000 members of our sales organization are helping millions of consumers realize they can affordably protect their finances, their families and their futures with voluntary benefits,” according to Colonial Life President and CEO Tim Arnold.

“Colonial Life’s growth is just a sign that we are helping America’s workers understand voluntary benefits and that, in turn, helps them better engage with their employers.”

About Colonial Life
Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company is a market leader in providing financial protection benefits through the workplace, including disability, life, accident, dental, cancer, critical illness and hospital confinement indemnity insurance. The company’s benefit services and education, innovative enrollment technology and personal service support nearly 95,000 businesses and organizations, and 4.5 million of America’s workers and their families. For more information visit www.coloniallife.com or connect with the company at www.facebook.com/coloniallifebenefits, www.twitter.com/coloniallife and www.linkedin.com/company/colonial-life. Colonial Life is a registered trademark and marketing brand of Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 002 M
EBIT 2019 1 454 M
Net income 2019 1 134 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,22%
P/E ratio 2019 6,23
P/E ratio 2020 5,87
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capitalization 7 100 M
Chart UNUM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Unum Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNUM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 38,3 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Paul McKenney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin T. Kabat Chairman
John Francis McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Puneet Bhasin Chief Information & Digital Officer, Executive VP
E. Michael Caulfield Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNUM GROUP14.06%6 833
AXA18.78%59 463
PRUDENTIAL PLC15.83%51 187
METLIFE17.71%44 724
AFLAC19.73%39 085
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL21.91%38 253
