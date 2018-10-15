Unum Group : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 Per Share of Its Common Stock

Effective October 15, 2018, the Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share on its common stock to be paid on November 16, 2018, to stockholders of record on October 29, 2018.

ABOUT UNUM GROUP

Unum Group is a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its primary businesses are Unum US, Colonial Life, and Unum UK. Unum’s portfolio includes disability, life, accident and critical illness, dental and vision coverage, which help protect millions of working people and their families in the event of an illness or injury. Unum also provides stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against unanticipated medical costs. The company reported revenues of $11.3 billion in 2017 and provided $7 billion in benefits.

