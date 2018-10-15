Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Unum Group    UNM

UNUM GROUP (UNM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Unum Group : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 Per Share of Its Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 10:21pm CEST

Effective October 15, 2018, the Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share on its common stock to be paid on November 16, 2018, to stockholders of record on October 29, 2018.

ABOUT UNUM GROUP

Unum Group is a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its primary businesses are Unum US, Colonial Life, and Unum UK. Unum’s portfolio includes disability, life, accident and critical illness, dental and vision coverage, which help protect millions of working people and their families in the event of an illness or injury. Unum also provides stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against unanticipated medical costs. The company reported revenues of $11.3 billion in 2017 and provided $7 billion in benefits.

For more information, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

UNUM IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK AND MARKETING BRAND OF UNUM GROUP AND ITS INSURING SUBSIDIARIES.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNUM GROUP
10:22pUNUM GROUP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:21pUNUM GROUP : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 Per Share of Its Common Stock
BU
06:13pUNUM : hires Elizabeth Ahmed as executive vice president of people and communica..
PU
10/10UNUM : finds U.S. workers stressed about cost of dental care
BU
10/04MOORE KUEHN, PLLC : Investigates Possible Claims Against Unum Group.
PR
10/01UNUM : completes purchase of Poland-based Pramerica
BU
09/24UNUM GROUP : to release third quarter 2018 results and host conference call
BU
09/24MAN VERSUS MACHINE : UK workers look to tech to outpace AI rivals, Unum finds
BU
09/19UNUM : Chooses Clearwater for Investment Accounting System Transformation
BU
09/18UNUM GROUP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/04Financials And Real Estate Dashboard - Update 
10/01Unum completes purchase of Pramerica 
09/27Best And Worst-Performing Stocks In The S&P 500 Over The Last 20 Years And Ho.. 
09/19Unusual Options Trading In Unum Group - Is A Takeover Coming? One Fundamental.. 
09/19MetLife Continues To Languish In An Out-Of-Favor Sector 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 593 M
EBIT 2018 1 158 M
Net income 2018 501 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,60%
P/E ratio 2018 15,32
P/E ratio 2019 6,97
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 8 162 M
Chart UNUM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Unum Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNUM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 45,2 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Paul McKenney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin T. Kabat Chairman
John Francis McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Puneet Bhasin Chief Information & Digital Officer, Executive VP
E. Michael Caulfield Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNUM GROUP-32.01%8 072
AXA-9.16%62 947
PRUDENTIAL-16.69%54 110
METLIFE-13.31%43 534
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-14.98%40 741
AFLAC0.36%34 159
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.