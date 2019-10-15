Log in
Unum Group : declares quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share of its common stock

0
10/15/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Effective October 15, 2019, the Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share on its common stock to be paid on November 15, 2019, to stockholders of record on October 28, 2019.

ABOUT UNUM GROUP

Unum Group is a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom and the largest provider of disability income protection in the world. Its businesses are Unum US, Colonial Life, Unum UK, and Unum Poland. Unum’s portfolio includes disability, life, accident and critical illness, dental and vision coverage, which help protect millions of working people and their families in the event of an illness or injury. Unum also provides stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against unanticipated medical costs. The company reported revenues of $11.6 billion in 2018, and provided $7.2 billion in benefits.

For more information, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 053 M
EBIT 2019 1 628 M
Net income 2019 1 131 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,83%
P/E ratio 2019 5,27x
P/E ratio 2020 4,99x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,49x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,48x
Capitalization 5 906 M
Chart UNUM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Unum Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNUM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 34,21  $
Last Close Price 28,31  $
Spread / Highest target 73,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Paul McKenney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin T. Kabat Chairman
Steven A. Zabel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Puneet Bhasin Chief Information & Digital Officer, Executive VP
Gloria Cordes Larson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNUM GROUP-3.64%5 906
AXA24.59%61 764
PRUDENTIAL PLC4.67%47 775
METLIFE, INC.11.42%42 842
AFLAC15.25%38 878
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC9.55%36 556
