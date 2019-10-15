Unum Group : declares quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share of its common stock

Effective October 15, 2019, the Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share on its common stock to be paid on November 15, 2019, to stockholders of record on October 28, 2019.

ABOUT UNUM GROUP

Unum Group is a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom and the largest provider of disability income protection in the world. Its businesses are Unum US, Colonial Life, Unum UK, and Unum Poland. Unum’s portfolio includes disability, life, accident and critical illness, dental and vision coverage, which help protect millions of working people and their families in the event of an illness or injury. Unum also provides stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against unanticipated medical costs. The company reported revenues of $11.6 billion in 2018, and provided $7.2 billion in benefits.

For more information, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015006075/en/