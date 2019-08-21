Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Unum Group    UNM

UNUM GROUP

(UNM)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/21 04:10:00 pm
26.65 USD   +1.10%
04:38pUNUM : to present at the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference NYC
PU
04:17pUNUM GROUP : to present at the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference, New York
BU
07/30UNUM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Unum Group : to present at the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference, New York

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) announced today that Steve Zabel, EVP & CFO, will be representing the company at the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference, Thursday, September 5, 2019, in New York City.

Zabel is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. eastern and will discuss the company’s business strategy and future growth prospects. There will be a live audio webcast of the presentation available on the Investors section of the company’s website, www.investors.unum.com, on the News and Events page.

ABOUT UNUM GROUP

Unum Group is a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom and the largest provider of disability income protection in the world. Its businesses are Unum US, Colonial Life, Unum UK, and Unum Poland. Unum’s portfolio includes disability, life, accident and critical illness, dental and vision coverage, which help protect millions of working people and their families in the event of an illness or injury. Unum also provides stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against unanticipated medical costs. The company reported revenues of $11.6 billion in 2018, and provided $7.2 billion in benefits.

For more information, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNUM GROUP
04:38pUNUM : to present at the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference NYC
PU
04:17pUNUM GROUP : to present at the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference, New York
BU
07/31UNUM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
07/30UNUM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30UNUM GROUP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/30UNUM GROUP : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/29UNUM : local partners bring ‘Check Your Blind Spots' diversity tour bus to..
BU
07/26UNUM GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/25UNUM : local partners bring ‘Check Your Blind Spots' diversity tour bus to..
PU
07/17UNUM : recognized for disability inclusion
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 066 M
EBIT 2019 1 613 M
Net income 2019 1 131 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,11%
P/E ratio 2019 4,91x
P/E ratio 2020 4,65x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,46x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 5 500 M
Chart UNUM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Unum Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNUM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 36,31  $
Last Close Price 26,36  $
Spread / Highest target 85,9%
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Paul McKenney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin T. Kabat Chairman
John Francis McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Puneet Bhasin Chief Information & Digital Officer, Executive VP
E. Michael Caulfield Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNUM GROUP-8.24%5 500
AXA13.93%56 835
PRUDENTIAL PLC0.71%44 412
METLIFE10.50%42 487
AFLAC13.83%38 396
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-1.10%33 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group