Unum Group : to present at the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference, New York

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) announced today that Steve Zabel, EVP & CFO, will be representing the company at the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference, Thursday, September 5, 2019, in New York City.

Zabel is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. eastern and will discuss the company’s business strategy and future growth prospects. There will be a live audio webcast of the presentation available on the Investors section of the company’s website, www.investors.unum.com, on the News and Events page.

ABOUT UNUM GROUP

Unum Group is a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom and the largest provider of disability income protection in the world. Its businesses are Unum US, Colonial Life, Unum UK, and Unum Poland. Unum’s portfolio includes disability, life, accident and critical illness, dental and vision coverage, which help protect millions of working people and their families in the event of an illness or injury. Unum also provides stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against unanticipated medical costs. The company reported revenues of $11.6 billion in 2018, and provided $7.2 billion in benefits.

