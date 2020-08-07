Log in
Unum Group : to present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Virtual Conference

08/07/2020

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) announced today that Rick McKenney, President & CEO, will be representing the company at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, Wednesday, September 16, 2020. This conference will be held in a Virtual Format.

McKenney is scheduled to speak at 11:15 a.m. Eastern and will discuss the company's business strategy and future growth prospects. There will be a live audio webcast of the presentation available on the Investors section of the company's website, www.investors.unum.com, on the News and Events page.

ABOUT UNUM GROUP

Unum Group provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace, and is the leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees, and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $12 billion in 2019 and paid $7.5 billion in benefits.
For more information, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

(PRNewsfoto/Unum Group)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unum-group-to-present-at-the-barclays-global-financial-services-virtual-conference-301108235.html

SOURCE Unum Group


© PRNewswire 2020
