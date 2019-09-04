Unum : New Colonial Life campaign highlights unexpected moments in sports, life

Upsets. Shockers. Surprises. Injuries. Getting benched.

No matter what word you use, the sports world is filled with unexpected moments that live on for generations in the minds of everyone involved – players, coaches and fans alike.

But life away from the gridiron, court and field isn’t that different. That’s the message of a new campaign from worksite benefits leader Colonial Life, in partnership with the University of South Carolina, that highlights the unexpected moments that occur both in sports and in life.

The Unexpected Moments campaign includes a new video spot showcasing exciting moments in Gamecocks sports history, a contest to allow sports fans to predict the scores of UofSC football games this fall and a website that helps people understand the value of financial protection during times of uncertainty and lives filled with unexpected moments.

“The new campaign demonstrates that life, just like sports, can be full of unexpected changes,” said Tim Arnold, president and CEO of Colonial Life. “Sometimes they’re small, but sometimes they’re big – like an accident, new promotion or illness.

“We can’t always anticipate what those changes will be or when they’ll happen, but when they do, our customers want to know that they are protected and have the support they need.”

Colonial Life’s partnership with the UofSC athletics department dates back more than 15 years to the naming of the Colonial Life Arena. The company also has a brand presence at football and baseball games. But the company’s partnership with the university extends beyond the playing field. Colonial Life has also been a longstanding partner with the Arnold School of Public Health, the College of Education and the Darla Moore School of Business.

The video spot – which will air during halftime of UofSC home games, during the weekly football coach’s show and during men’s and women’s basketball games at Colonial Life Arena – features a series of exciting and unexpected moments in Gamecock sports history, including:

A win over LSU in the 2009 SEC Women’s Soccer Championship that avenged a loss earlier in the season. It was the school’s first SEC tournament title.

A win by the fifth-seeded Gamecocks over Vanderbilt in the 2004 SEC Baseball Championship. It was the school’s first SEC tournament title.

A game-winning shot by Devan Downey with 3 seconds left in a UofSC men’s basketball victory against Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

An epic comeback for the UofSC football team down 17-0 in the fourth quarter on the road against No. 5 Missouri in 2013 that ended with a missed Tiger field goal in the second overtime. The comeback was led by quarterback Connor Shaw, who threw for more than 200 yards in less than two quarters and is now an agent for Colonial Life.

“As a former quarterback, I have seen first-hand the value of protection,” Shaw said. “As a Colonial Life agent, I’m able to support our mission of protecting others and their families during unexpected events in their lives.”

The online contest allows U.S. residents 18 and over to weekly guess the score of the upcoming Gamecock football game and share on social media. Random entries are chosen to win gift cards.

“Many people know of the name of Colonial Life through the Colonial Life Arena,” Arnold said. “Our sponsorship of UofSC athletics provides a fantastic opportunity to not only create awareness of Colonial Life’s brand but to also help sports fans, game attendees and prospective customers better understand who Colonial Life is, what we do and what an incredible employer we are to 1,400 home office employees and thousands of independent sales agents.”

Learn more at https://www.coloniallife.com/uofsc.

About Colonial Life

Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company is a market leader in providing financial protection benefits through the workplace, including disability, life, accident, dental, cancer, critical illness and hospital confinement indemnity insurance. The company’s benefit services and education, innovative enrollment technology and personal service support nearly 95,000 businesses and organizations, and 4.5 million of America’s workers and their families. For more information visit www.coloniallife.com or connect with the company at www.facebook.com/coloniallifebenefits, www.twitter.com/coloniallife and www.linkedin.com/company/colonial-life. Colonial Life is a registered trademark and marketing brand of Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005931/en/