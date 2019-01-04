Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Unum Group    UNM

UNUM GROUP (UNM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/04 04:01:09 pm
31.34 USD   +4.89%
2018Long-term care policies loom over U.S. life insurance results
RE
2018UNUM GROUP : quaterly earnings release
2018UNUM GROUP : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Unum : to release 4Q 2018 results and host conference call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 05:59pm EST

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (January 4, 2019) - Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) will release its fourth quarter 2018 results February 5, at approximately 4:15 p.m. eastern. The earnings news release and the financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of the company's website, which can be directly accessed at www.investors.unum.com.

Members of Unum Group senior management will host a conference call on

Wednesday, February 6, at 8 a.m. eastern to discuss the results of operations for the fourth quarter. Topics may include forward-looking information, such as guidance on future results or trends in operations, as well as other material information. Interested parties are invited to listen to the call and participate in the question-and-answer segment by dialing the appropriate number.

For callers in the U.S. and Canada: 888-394-8218, conference ID 7052176

For international callers: 323-794-2588

A live webcast of the call will be accessible from the Investors section of the company's website in a listen-only mode. It is recommended that interested parties access the webcast approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The company will maintain a replay of the call on its website through Wednesday, February 13. Interested parties may access the replay by dialing the appropriate number.

For callers in the U.S. toll free: 888-203-1112

For callers in the U.S. toll:719-457-0820

Conference ID 7052176

###

ABOUT UNUM GROUP

Unum Group (www.unum.com) is a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its primary businesses are Unum US, Colonial Life, and Unum UK. Unum's portfolio includes disability, life, accident and critical illness, dental and vision coverage, which help protect millions of working people and their families in the event of an illness or injury. Unum also provides stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against unanticipated medical costs. The company reported revenues of $11.3 billion in 2017 and provided $6.9 billion in benefits.

For more information, connect with us on Facebook, Twitterand LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Unum Group published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 22:58:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNUM GROUP
05:59pUNUM : to release 4Q 2018 results and host conference call
PU
04:16pUNUM GROUP : to release fourth quarter 2018 results and host conference call
BU
20182019 NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION : Give Your Eyes a Rest
PU
20182019 NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION : Give Your Eyes a Rest
BU
2018ON U.S. WORKERS' WISH LISTS FOR 2019 : Help with caregiving, finances
BU
2018UNUM GROUP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
2018UNUM : Government signals support of automatic enrollment for disability insuran..
PU
2018UNUM : named a Great Place to Work
PU
2018UNUM : Colonial Life ranked No. 1 in customer service for disability insurance
BU
2018NEW RESEARCH : Key Drivers of Growth for Interface, USA Truck, Weingarten Realty..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 618 M
EBIT 2018 841 M
Net income 2018 557 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,23%
P/E ratio 2018 11,88
P/E ratio 2019 5,51
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 6 573 M
Chart UNUM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Unum Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNUM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 40,8 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Paul McKenney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin T. Kabat Chairman
John Francis McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Puneet Bhasin Chief Information & Digital Officer, Executive VP
E. Michael Caulfield Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNUM GROUP2.28%6 573
AXA-1.10%52 465
PRUDENTIAL-4.42%45 471
METLIFE1.49%41 122
AFLAC-0.09%34 653
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL1.37%34 143
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.