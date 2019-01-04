Unum : to release 4Q 2018 results and host conference call

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (January 4, 2019)

. - Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) will release its fourth quarter 2018 results February 5, at approximately 4:15 p.m. eastern. The earnings news release and the financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of the company's website , which can be directly accessed at www.investors.unum.com

Members of Unum Group senior management will host a conference call on

Wednesday, February 6, at 8 a.m. eastern to discuss the results of operations for the fourth quarter. Topics may include forward-looking information, such as guidance on future results or trends in operations, as well as other material information. Interested parties are invited to listen to the call and participate in the question-and-answer segment by dialing the appropriate number.

For callers in the U.S. and Canada: 888-394-8218, conference ID 7052176

For international callers: 323-794-2588

A live webcast of the call will be accessible from the Investors section of the company's website in a listen-only mode. It is recommended that interested parties access the webcast approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The company will maintain a replay of the call on its website through Wednesday, February 13. Interested parties may access the replay by dialing the appropriate number.

For callers in the U.S. toll free: 888-203-1112

For callers in the U.S. toll:719-457-0820

Conference ID 7052176

ABOUT UNUM GROUP

Unum Group (www.unum.com) is a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its primary businesses are Unum US, Colonial Life, and Unum UK. Unum's portfolio includes disability, life, accident and critical illness, dental and vision coverage, which help protect millions of working people and their families in the event of an illness or injury. Unum also provides stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against unanticipated medical costs. The company reported revenues of $11.3 billion in 2017 and provided $6.9 billion in benefits.

