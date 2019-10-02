Log in
UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC.

(UMRX)
Unum Therapeutics Announces Data Presentation at the Upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Meeting

10/02/2019

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing curative cell therapies for cancer, today announced acceptance of a presentation at the 34th annual meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) being held November 6–10, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland.

“Our BOXR platform aims to discover novel transgenes co-expressed with chimeric-targeting receptors to improve T cell functionality in the solid tumor microenvironment,” said Seth Ettenberg, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Unum. “At this year’s SITC meeting, we are pleased to present preclinical data from BOXR1030, our first product candidate from this platform, and the role of the addition of the GOT2 transgene to the BOXR1030 construct that was discovered as part of this effort.”

Unum’s poster presentation at SITC:

Title: Co-expression of the Metabolic Enzyme GOT2 with a GPC3-Targeted CAR-T Overcomes Challenges of the Solid Tumor Microenvironment, Substantially Improving Therapeutic Efficacy in Solid Tumor Xenografts (Abstract #P227)
Date: Friday November 8, 2019

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing curative cell therapies to treat a broad range of cancer patients. Unum’s novel proprietary technologies include Antibody-Coupled T cell Receptor (ACTR), an autologous engineered T-cell therapy that combines the cell-killing ability of T cells and the tumor-targeting ability of co-administered antibodies to exert potent antitumor immune responses, and Bolt-On Chimeric Receptor (BOXR), designed to improve the functionality of engineered T cells by incorporating a “bolt-on” transgene to overcome resistance of the solid tumor microenvironment to T cell attack. Unum has multiple programs in Phase 1 clinical testing, including ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab in adult patients with r/r NHL and used in combination with trastuzumab in adult patients with HER2+ advanced cancer, and ACTR087 used in combination with the novel antibody SEA-BCMA in r/r multiple myeloma. Unum’s BOXR1030 program targeting GPC3, an oncofetal antigen expressed in a variety of tumors including certain liver and lung cancers, is the first product candidate from the BOXR platform with preclinical studies underway to support the filing of an investigational new drug (IND) application. The Company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Follow Unum Therapeutics on social media: @UnumRx, and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Stephanie Ascher, 212-362-1200

stephanie@sternir.com 

Media Contact:

Lissette Steele, 202-930-4762

lsteele@vergescientific.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14,5 M
EBIT 2019 -44,8 M
Net income 2019 -43,0 M
Finance 2019 141 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,05x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,23x
EV / Sales2019 -6,78x
EV / Sales2020 -2,85x
Capitalization 43,2 M
Technical analysis trends UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,00  $
Last Close Price 1,41  $
Spread / Highest target 1 177%
Spread / Average Target 822%
Spread / Lowest Target 467%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Wilson President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Bruce Lee Booth Chairman
Geoffrey Hodge Chief Technical Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Matthew S. Osborne Chief Financial Officer
Seth Ettenberg Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC.-67.95%44
GILEAD SCIENCES1.07%80 268
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.24%43 547
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-25.98%30 354
GENMAB29.70%13 196
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.24.95%8 252
