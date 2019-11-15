Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Unum Therapeutics Inc.    UMRX

UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC.

(UMRX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unum Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 07:30am EST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing curative cell therapies for cancer, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conference:

  • Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, New York
    Date: December 5, 2019, New York, NY
    Presentation time: 12:10 p.m. ET
    Presenter: Chuck Wilson, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer

The presentation will be webcast live here and archived for approximately 90 days.

About Unum Therapeutics
Unum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing curative cell therapies to treat a broad range of cancer patients. Unum’s novel proprietary technologies include Antibody-Coupled T cell Receptor (ACTR), an autologous engineered T-cell therapy that combines the cell-killing ability of T cells and the tumor-targeting ability of co-administered antibodies to exert potent antitumor immune responses, and Bolt-On Chimeric Receptor (BOXR), designed to improve the functionality of engineered T cells by incorporating a “bolt-on” transgene to overcome resistance of the solid tumor microenvironment to T cell attack. Unum has multiple programs in Phase 1 clinical and preclinical testing, including; ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab in adult patients with HER2+ advanced cancer and used in combination with rituximab in adult patients with r/r NHL; and BOXR1030 expressing the GOT2 transgene and targeting GPC3+ solid tumor cancers. The Company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Follow Unum Therapeutics on social media: @UnumRx, and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Stephanie Ascher, 212-362-1200 
stephanie@sternir.com 

Media Contact:
Lissette Steele, 202-930-4762  
lsteele@vergescientific.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC.
07:30aUnum Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
11/12UNUM THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
11/12UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
11/12Unum Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
11/06UNUM THERAPEUTICS : Presents Preclinical Data for BOXR1030 at the Society for Im..
AQ
11/05Unum Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data for BOXR1030 at the Society for I..
GL
11/04UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
11/04Unum Therapeutics Announces Strategic Focus on Developing Best-in-Class Cellu..
GL
10/03UNUM THERAPEUTICS : Announces Data Presentation at the Upcoming Society for Immu..
AQ
10/02Unum Therapeutics Announces Data Presentation at the Upcoming Society for Imm..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11,0 M
EBIT 2019 -43,5 M
Net income 2019 -43,0 M
Finance 2019 141 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,75x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,88x
EV / Sales2019 -10,00x
EV / Sales2020 -3,70x
Capitalization 31,0 M
Chart UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Unum Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 11,00  $
Last Close Price 1,01  $
Spread / Highest target 1 682%
Spread / Average Target 989%
Spread / Lowest Target 593%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Wilson President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Bruce Lee Booth Chairman
Geoffrey Hodge Chief Technical Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Matthew S. Osborne Chief Financial Officer
Seth Ettenberg Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC.-77.05%31
GILEAD SCIENCES2.01%80 729
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.71%52 716
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-9.40%36 994
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.83.91%22 688
GENMAB39.63%14 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group