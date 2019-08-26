Log in
Unum Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

08/26/2019 | 07:05am EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing curative cell therapies for cancer, today announced that Charles Wilson, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences in September:

Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:40 a.m. ET in New York City.

H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Healthcare Conference. Presentation on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:25 a.m. ET in New York City.

The presentations will be webcast live, available for replay on the “Events” section of Unum’s investor relations webpage (investors.unumrx.com/events), and archived for approximately 90 days.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing curative cell therapies to treat a broad range of cancer patients. Unum’s novel proprietary technologies include Antibody-Coupled T cell Receptor (ACTR), an autologous engineered T-cell therapy that combines the cell-killing ability of T cells and the tumor-targeting ability of co-administered antibodies to exert potent antitumor immune responses, and Bolt-On Chimeric Receptor (BOXR), designed to improve the functionality of engineered T cells by incorporating a “bolt-on” transgene to overcome resistance of the solid tumor microenvironment to T cell attack. Unum has multiple programs in Phase 1 clinical testing, including ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab in adult patients with r/r NHL and used in combination with trastuzumab in adult patients with HER2+ advanced cancer, and ACTR087 used in combination with the novel antibody SEA-BCMA in r/r multiple myeloma. The Company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Investor Contact:
Stephanie Ascher, 212-362-1200
stephanie@sternir.com

Media Contact:
Lissette Steele, 202-930-4762
lsteele@vergescientific.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
