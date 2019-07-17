Unum Therapeutics to Present at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cellular immunotherapies to treat cancer based on its novel T cell technology platforms, today announced that Charles Wilson, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. EDT in New York City.



The presentation will be webcast live, and available for replay on the “Events” section of Unum’s investor relations webpage (investors.unumrx.com/events), where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company providing potentially curative T cell therapies to treat a broad range of cancer patients. Unum’s novel proprietary technologies include Antibody-Coupled T cell Receptor (ACTR), a universal, engineered cell therapy intended to be used in combination with a wide range of tumor-specific antibodies to target different tumor types, and Bolt-On Chimeric Receptor (BOXR), an approach for improving T cell functionality in solid tumor cancer applications. Unum has four programs currently in Phase 1 clinical testing, including ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab in adult patients with r/r NHL; ACTR087 used in combination with the novel antibody SEA-BCMA in r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab in adult patients with HER2+ advanced cancer. The Company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

