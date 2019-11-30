Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  UP Fintech Holding Limited    TIGR

UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED

(TIGR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TIGR LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds UP Fintech Holding Limited Investors of Important January 6th Deadline in Securities Class Action – TIGR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/30/2019 | 11:46am EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR): (a) pursuant and/or traceable to UP Fintech’s initial public offering conducted on or about March 20, 2019 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); or (b) between March 20, 2019 and May 16, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important January 6, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for UP Fintech investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the UP Fintech class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1714.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement and Defendants’ statements throughout the Class Period were false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) UP Fintech was experiencing a material decrease in commissions because of a negative trend related to risk-averse investors in the market; (2) UP Fintech was unable to absorb costs associated with the rapid growth of its business and its status as a publicly listed company on a U.S. exchange; (3) UP Fintech was incurring significant additional expenses related to, inter alia, employee headcount and employee compensation and benefits; (4) all of the foregoing had led to UP Fintech significantly increasing operating costs and expenses; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements regarding UP Fintech’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 6, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1714.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED
11:46aTIGR LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds UP Fintech Holding Limited..
BU
11/25UP FINTECH : Rosen, a Global Law Firm, Reminds UP Fintech Holding Limited Invest..
BU
11/25UP Fintech Holding Limited Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2019 Financial Res..
GL
11/18UP FINTECH : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in th..
BU
11/14DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
11/14UP Fintech Holding Limited to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on ..
GL
11/09UP FINTECH : ROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Cl..
PR
11/08UP FINTECH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORM : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
11/08IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
11/08GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 502 M
Chart UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
UP Fintech Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,80  $
Last Close Price 3,58  $
Spread / Highest target 62,0%
Spread / Average Target 62,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tianhua Wu Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Fei Zeng Chief Financial Officer
Yonggang Liu Director, Vice President-Technology
Fang Lei Director
David Eric Friedland Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED0.00%502
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO.9.07%19 976
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%13 227
GF SECURITIES CO LTD--.--%13 051
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.12.15%11 300
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY21.96%8 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group