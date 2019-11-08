Log in
UP Fintech Holding Limited    TIGR

UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED

(TIGR)
  Report  
News 
News

UP FINTECH SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Up Fintech Holding Limited - TIGR

0
11/08/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 6, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Up Fintech Holding Limited (NasdaqGS: TIGR), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 20, 2019 and May 16, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) including American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) issued in connection with its March 2019 Initial Public Offering. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADSs of Up Fintech and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-tigr/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 6, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Up Fintech and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 17, 2019, pre-market hours, the Company announced its 1Q2019 financial results including a 36% increase in total operating costs and expenses and a 60% increase in employee compensation and benefits, among other things.

On this news, the price of Up Fintech’s securities plummeted.

The case is Willard v. Up Fintech Holding Limited, 19-cv-10326.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
