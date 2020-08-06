Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  UP Fintech Holding Limited    TIGR

UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED

(TIGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UP Fintech Holding Limited to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 18, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 04:01am EDT

BEIJING, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global Chinese investors, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 before the U.S. market opens on August 18, 2020.

UP Fintech’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on August 18, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on August 18, 2020 Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Conference Call Information:

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at this time. All participants wishing to attend the call must preregister online before they may receive the dial-in numbers. Preregistration may require a few minutes to complete. UP Fintech would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused by not having an operator.

Preregistration Information:

Participants may register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4999749. Once preregistration has been complete, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and registrant id. The conference ID: is 4999749

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through August 25, 2020.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:
  
International:+61-2-8199-0299
Passcode:4999749

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.itiger.com.

About UP Fintech Holding Limited
UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global Chinese investors. The Company’s proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its “mobile first” strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company’s proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses. For more information on the Company, please visit: https://ir.itiger.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Mr. Clark S. Soucy
UP Fintech Holding Limited
Email: ir@itiger.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED
04:01aUP Fintech Holding Limited to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on..
GL
08/03UP FINTECH : Subsidiary Served as an underwriter in Li Auto's IPO
PR
06/09UP FINTECH : Tiger Trade Launches SGX Trading to Meet Increased Demand from Sing..
AQ
06/02UP FINTECH : Reports a Net Profit for the First Time
PR
05/28UP Fintech Holding Limited Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2020 Financial Res..
GL
05/18UP Fintech Holding Limited to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on ..
GL
05/12UP FINTECH : Subsidiary Served as a Selling Group Member in Kingsoft Cloud's IPO
PR
04/29UP FINTECH : Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
AQ
04/03UP FINTECH : Expands into Wealth Management with Launch of Fund Mall
PR
03/25UP Fintech Holding Limited Announces Launch of ADS Repurchase Program
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 787 M 787 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
UP Fintech Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,70 $
Last Close Price 5,57 $
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Tianhua Wu Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Fei Zeng Chief Financial Officer
Yonggang Liu Director, Vice President-Technology
Fang Lei Director
David Eric Friedland Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED56.90%787
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.110.55%32 156
XP INC.24.45%26 453
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD1.41%22 414
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.3.63%15 512
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.79%14 734
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group