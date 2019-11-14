Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  UP Fintech Holding Limited    TIGR

UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED

(TIGR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UP Fintech Holding Limited to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 25, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 01:58am EST

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global Chinese investors, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, before the U.S. market opens on November 25, 2019.

UP Fintech’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on November 25, 2019, U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM on November 25, 2019, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International:+65-6713-5090
China: 400-620-8038
Hong Kong:+852-3018-6771
United States: +1-845-675-0437
United Kingdom:+44-203-621-4779
Passcode:9458903

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through December 3, 2019.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International:+61-2-8199-0299 
Passcode:9458903

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.itiger.com.

About UP Fintech Holding Limited
UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global Chinese investors. The Company’s proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its “mobile first” strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company’s proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses. For more information on the Company, please visit: https://ir.itiger.com.

Investor Relations Contact
UP Fintech Holding Limited
Email: ir@itiger.com
Tel: +1 (646) 308-1535

Jack Wang
ICR, Inc.
Email: tiger.ir@icrinc.com
Tel: +1 (646) 308-1535

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED
01:58aUP Fintech Holding Limited to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on ..
GL
11/09UP FINTECH : ROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Cl..
PR
11/08UP FINTECH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORM : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
11/08IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
11/08GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
11/07Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
11/07INVESTOR ALERT - UP FINTECH HOLDING : January 6, 2020
PR
11/07The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against UP..
BU
11/06Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Up..
BU
11/06UP FINTECH ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Law..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 562 M
Chart UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
UP Fintech Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,80  $
Last Close Price 3,89  $
Spread / Highest target 49,1%
Spread / Average Target 49,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 49,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tianhua Wu Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Fei Zeng Chief Financial Officer
Yonggang Liu Director, Vice President-Technology
Fang Lei Director
David Eric Friedland Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED0.00%562
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO.11.42%20 119
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%13 788
GF SECURITIES CO LTD--.--%13 043
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.15.82%11 625
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY24.09%8 865
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group