UP Fintech Holding Limited to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 25, 2019

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global Chinese investors, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, before the U.S. market opens on November 25, 2019.



UP Fintech’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on November 25, 2019, U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM on November 25, 2019, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International: +65-6713-5090 China: 400-620-8038 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 United States: +1-845-675-0437 United Kingdom: +44-203-621-4779 Passcode: 9458903

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through December 3, 2019.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International: +61-2-8199-0299 Passcode: 9458903

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.itiger.com .

About UP Fintech Holding Limited

UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global Chinese investors. The Company’s proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its “mobile first” strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company’s proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses. For more information on the Company, please visit: https://ir.itiger.com .

Investor Relations Contact

UP Fintech Holding Limited

Email: ir@itiger.com

Tel: +1 (646) 308-1535

Jack Wang

ICR, Inc.

Email: tiger.ir@icrinc.com

Tel: +1 (646) 308-1535



