Lost Money in UP Fintech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: TIGR)?

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

UP Fintech Holding Limited shares fell after the company announced its second quarter financial results. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential UP Fintech Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited, known as “Tiger Brokers” in Asia, is an online brokerage firm focusing on global Chinese investors. On March 20, 2019, UP Fintech conducted its initial public offering, selling 13 million American depositary receipts priced at $8.10 a share and raising $104 million in new capital. Since the IPO, UP Fintech’s share price has fallen sharply, closing at of $4.50 per share on August 26, 2019.

On August 23, 2019, on an investor conference call to discuss the second quarter financial results, CFO John Zeng admitted, “[T]rading volume actually slowed down a little bit because the market activity slows down. So the activities also slowed down a little bit on our platform.”

Following this news, on August 26, 2019, UP Fintech’s stock price dropped by more than 11%, causing harm to investors.

What Should UP Fintech Investors Do?

