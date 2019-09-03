Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

09/03/2019 | 03:25pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP informs shareholders that it is investigating UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) for potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to its March 2019 initial public offering ("IPO"). Fintech completed its IPO on March 20, 2019, selling 13 million American depository receipts at $8.00 a share and raising $104 million in proceeds. Since the IPO, Fintech's share price has fallen sharply, and currently trades at $4.34, an almost 46% decline from Fintech's IPO price. Fintech provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Fintech's misconduct, click here.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
