Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc    UPGS   GB00BYX7MG58

UP GLOBAL SOURCING HOLDINGS PLC

(UPGS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/28 11:35:18 am
64 GBp   -0.93%
11:37aUP GLOBAL SOURCING : EBT Share Purchase
PU
02/18UP GLOBAL SOURCING : EBT Share Purchase
PU
02/10UP GLOBAL SOURCING : Equity Development publishes research note
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UP Global Sourcing : EBT Share Purchase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 11:37am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
EBT Share Purchase
Released 16:30 28-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5627E
UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC
28 February 2020

28 February 2020

UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC

'Ultimate Products' or 'the Company'

EBT Share Purchase


Ultimate Products, the owner, manager, designer and developer of an extensive range of value-focused consumer goods brands, announces that on 28 February 2020, RBC cees Trustee Limited, acting as Trustee of the UP Global Sourcing Employee Benefit Trust ('the EBT'), purchased 250,000 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') at a price of 64.25 pence per Share.

The EBT holds Shares for the benefit of the Company's employees and satisfies the vesting of awards made under the Company's Performance Share Plan ('PSP'). All employees of Ultimate Products, including each of the Company's executive directors, are beneficiaries of the EBT. However, it is not the intention of the Remuneration Committee for Simon Showman and Andrew Gossage to participate in any future grant of options under the PSP.

Following the above transaction, the EBT holds 4,058,307 Shares for the above purpose, representing 4.94% of the Company's issued share capital with voting rights.

The issued share capital of the Company on 28 February 2020 was 82,169,600 Shares.

For more information please contact:

Ultimate Products

+44 (0) 161 627 1400
Simon Showman, CEO

Andrew Gossage, Managing Director
Graham Screawn, Chief Financial Officer

Shore Capital

+44 (0) 20 7408 4090
Mark Percy

Edward Mansfield

Sarah Mather

Powerscourt

+44 (0) 207 250 1446

Rob Greening

Sam Austrums

Notes to Editors

Ultimate Products is an owner, manager, designer and developer of a series of well-known brands focused on the home, selling to over 300 retailers across 38 countries. It has six product categories: Audio; Heating and Cooling; Housewares; Laundry; Luggage; and Small Domestic Appliances. Its brands include Beldray (laundry, floor care, heating and cooling), Intempo (audio), Salter (kitchenware), Constellation (luggage), and Progress (cookware and bakeware).

The Group's products are sold to a broad cross-section of both large national and international multi-channel retailers as well as smaller national retail chains, incorporating discount retailers, supermarkets, general retailers and online retailers. Its best-selling products include frying pans, mugs and speakers, selling approximately one million of each every year.

Founded in 1997, Ultimate Products is headquartered in Oldham, Greater Manchester, where it has design, sales, marketing, buying, quality assurance, support functions and warehouse facilities across two sites. Manor Mill, the Group's head office, includes a spectacular 20,000 sq ft showroom that showcases each of its brands. In addition, the Group has an office and showroom in Guangzhou, China and in Cologne, Germany.

Ultimate Products' graduate development scheme was launched in 2012 and in 2018 it welcomed its one-hundredth graduate. In total, Ultimate Products now employs over 300 staff.

Please note that Ultimate Products is not the owner of Russell Hobbs or Salter. The company currently has licence agreements in place granting it an exclusive licence to use the 'Russell Hobbs' trademark for cookware (NB this does not include Russell Hobbs electrical appliances) and the 'Salter' trademark for electrical and cookware (NB this does not include Salter scales).

For further information, please visit www.upgs.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCBLGDDLDDDGGI
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



EBT Share Purchase - RNS

Disclaimer

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 16:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UP GLOBAL SOURCING HOLDING
11:37aUP GLOBAL SOURCING : EBT Share Purchase
PU
02/18UP GLOBAL SOURCING : EBT Share Purchase
PU
02/10UP GLOBAL SOURCING : Equity Development publishes research note
PU
2018FTSE rebounds as commodities stocks recover
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 127 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 15,2 M
Yield 2020 6,58%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 50,6 M
Chart UP GLOBAL SOURCING HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UP GLOBAL SOURCING HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,65  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Adam Showman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James John McCarthy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Screawn CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Andrew Gossage Executive Director & Managing Director
Robbie Ian Bell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UP GLOBAL SOURCING HOLDINGS PLC-34.08%65
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI1.13%52 140
QINGDAO HAIER-8.72%16 720
WHIRLPOOL-6.93%8 252
COWAY CO., LTD.0.28%4 200
RINNAI CORPORATION-2.06%3 560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group