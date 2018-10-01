Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Upco International Inc    UPCO   CA9152971052

UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC (UPCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

COSERFI S.R.L.: Early Warning Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 02:05pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2018) - COSERFI s.r.l. ("COSERFI") announces that effective October 1, 2018 it disposed ownership of 1,000,000 common shares of Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) ("Upco") pursuant to a private transaction.

Immediately before the above transactions, COSERFI had ownership and control, directly and indirectly, of 22,140,840 common shares of Upco, representing 34.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Upco.

Immediately after the above transactions, COSERFI had ownership and control, directly and indirectly, of 21,140,840 shares of Upco, representing approximately 33.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Upco.

COSERFI's disposition and acquisition of ownership of shares of Upco were made for investment purposes. COSERFI may in the future wish to increase or decrease its shareholdings in Upco as circumstances warrant. Such circumstances may include but are not limited to compliance with applicable securities laws, general market and economic conditions, business prospects of Upco and investment and business opportunities available to COSERFI.

The head office of Upco is located at 200 - 17618 - 58 Avenue, Surrey, BC, V3S 1L3.

A copy of COSERFI's early warning report filed under National Instrument 62-103 may either be obtained under Upco's profile on www.sedar.com or by contacting COSERFI.

COSERFI S.R.L.

Per: "Sergio Mistrali"

Name: Sergio Mistrali
Title: Director

Contact Information: 

Sergio Mistrali 
+39 335 770 9812
s.mistrali@coserfi.it


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC
02:05pCOSERFI S.R.L. : Early Warning Report
NE
02:02pCOSERFI S.R.L. : Early Warning Report
AQ
09/27UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC : . Announces Emoney strategic contract for e-Wallet inte..
AQ
09/25Upco International Inc. Announces Emoney Strategic Contract for eWallet Integ..
NE
09/25UPCO INTERNATIONAL : Announces Emoney Strategic Contract for eWallet Integration
EQ
09/25UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC : . Announces Emoney Strategic Contract for eWallet Integ..
AQ
09/24InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Upco International's Launched of its Hi..
NE
09/21COSERFI S.R.L. : Early Warning Report
NE
09/21COSERFI S.R.L. : Early Warning Report
AQ
09/20UPCO INTERNATIONAL : Announces World Class Communication App Similar to WeChat o..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/13Upco Intl Inc. reports FY results 
Chart UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
Upco International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Pagani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Phillips Head-Commercial Operations
Narinder Paul Grewal Chief Financial Officer
Jagtar Singh Sandhu Director & Vice President-Corporate Development
Franco Zanichelli Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC-22.89%0
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-19.57%11 590
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-22.22%11 206
GOLDCORP INC.-17.90%8 813
RANDGOLD RESOURCES-26.45%6 731
EVOLUTION MINING LTD0.00%3 247
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.