UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC

(UPCO)
Upco International Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results ended June 30, 2019

08/28/2019 | 11:25pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2019) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTCQB: UCCPF) (Frankfurt: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to announce it has filed its consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. These documents can be accessed from the SEDAR web site at www.sedar.com. In the second Upco reported revenues US$36,446 and a net loss of US$214,815.

Hightlights for the quarter:

  • Appointed Mr. Ruy Ivaldi as the Chief Financial Officer. Ruy Ivaldi has extensive experience in the media and telecommunication sectors, having worked for the Grupo Clarin S.A. in Argentina for 20 years, mostly in the corporate finance and the strategic planning sector. Grupo Clarín S.A. is the most prominent and diversified media group in Argentina and one of the most important in the Spanish-speaking world. The Company is organized and operates in Argentina.

  • Implemented new features to the Upco App which are designed to increase the functionality of the application. The updates are now available on the Apple App Store and Google Playstore.

  • it has launched a new Point of Sale (POS) payments system, called Upco Point, that will be available across Europe. Upco Point is a Point of Sale (POS) payments system that will enable businesses to conduct sales and manage inventory and customer data more efficiently.

  • Announced the appointment of Bardi Co. as its investment banking advisor. Bardi Co. is a transnational boutique investment bank headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, USA and focuses on providing Merger and Acquisition (M&A), and corporate finance advisory services to growing middle market companies.

Andrea Pagani, CEO and President comments "The company is currently investing time and resources in completing fintechnology product and services , this will create the right complement inside of eCommerce arena and will create the right approach for the Telecom Strategy we are going to approach for 2020."

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp.

Please visit www.upcointernational.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Andrea Pagani, CEO and Director
office@upcointernational.com
212-461-3676

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward- looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking information is typically identified by words such as: "will" "may" "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "development", "forthcoming", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Upco cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Upco is not a guarantee of future results or performance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47381


© Newsfilecorp 2019
