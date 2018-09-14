Upco International :  Upgraded To The OTCQB in the United States

DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Upco International Inc. Upgraded To The OTCQB in the United States



14.09.2018 / 15:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2018) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTCQB: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ('Upco') is pleased to announce that the Company has been approved to upgrade its common shares from the Pink Open Market to the OTCQB Market in the United States under the trading symbol 'UCCPF', effective September 14, 2018.

Andrea Pagani, CEO and President commented, 'Upgrading to the OTCQB is a very positive step forward for Upco. The upgrade confirms our commitment to our growing United States shareholder base and will improve the trading experience for US investors.

About OTCQB:

The OTCQBVenture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.,requires companies to remain current and compliant in their reporting, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide improved investor confidence through verified information, as well as greater information availability, and transparent prices for investors with Real Time Level 2 quotes.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Upco at www.otcmarkets.com

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp. With the forthcoming addition of the Upco E-Wallet using Blockchain Payment Services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments. The application will also allow vendors to securely share account information with their clients.

Please visit www.upcointernational.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrea Pagani, CEO and Director

office@upcointernational.com

212-461-3676

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively 'forward- looking information') within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking information is typically identified by words such as: 'will' 'may' 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'estimate', 'development', 'forthcoming', 'potentially' and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Upco cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Upco is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/38668