Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Upland Resources Ltd    UPL   VGG7552A1075

UPLAND RESOURCES LTD (UPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/02 12:05:11 pm
3.898 GBp   +8.28%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Upland Resources : CONVERTIBLE LOAN NOTES FACILITY ALLOWED TO LAPSE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 12:04pm CET
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN
This announcement is not an offer for sale, or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, securities in any jurisdiction, including in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, or Japan. Neither this announcement nor any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied on in connection with or act as an inducement to enter into any contract or commitment whatsoever.

Upland Resources Limited (LSE: UPL announces that the £3,500,000 Convertible Loan Notes Facility (the 'Facility', as referred to in the Company's announcements of 8 March 2018 and 20 March 2018) lapsed on 31 December 2018 (in accordance with its terms) and without the Company calling on the Facility Providers of such Facility to subscribe for any of the £3,500,000 Convertible Loan Notes.

The successful £3,000,000 (gross) fundraising conducted in June 2018 when added to Upland's existing cash resources leads the Board of Directors of the Company to consider that the Company is now unlikely to need to have this facility available to it. The lapse of the Facility now, without Upland having made any call on it, means the Company will incur no further costs associated with the Facility.

As a result of the lapse of the Facility, no Convertible Loan Notes will be issued pursuant to the Facility and therefore no new shares of nil par value in the Company are capable of being issued on conversion of any such Convertible Loan Notes. The 'relevant period' (for the purposes of section 87(G)(3)(b) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in relation to the prospectus of the Company published on 18 June 2018 (the 'Prospectus') has therefore come to an end and the Company is no longer under any obligation to publish any further supplementary prospectus in respect of the Prospectus even if a significant new factor or a material mistake or inaccuracy relating to the information included in the Prospectus (or any supplementary prospectus published in relation to it) arises or is noted after 31 December 2018.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse

Notes
Upland is an upstream oil & gas company whose highly experienced management team has a track record of creating major value for shareholders in junior oil & gas companies, including Cove Energy plc. The Company has extensive technical and commercial skills and contacts, management having held senior roles in Petronas, Conoco, Shell etc.

Disclaimer

Upland Resources Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 11:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UPLAND RESOURCES LTD
12:04pUPLAND RESOURCES : Convertible loan notes facility allowed to lapse
PU
2018UPLAND RESOURCES : Publication of 2nd Supplementary Prospectus (including a Comp..
PU
2018UPLAND RESOURCES : Saouaf Licence update
PU
2018UPLAND RESOURCES : New Presentation
PU
2018UPLAND RESOURCES : Wick Well Update
PU
2018UPLAND RESOURCES : Publication of Supplementary Prospectus
PU
2018UPLAND RESOURCES : Annual Report and Accounts 2018
PU
2018UPLAND RESOURCES : Wick Rig Contract
PU
2018UPLAND RESOURCES : Wick Rig Site Survey
PU
2018UPLAND RESOURCES : Acquired New Permit in Tunisia
AQ
More news
Chart UPLAND RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Upland Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPLAND RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
George Henry Stephen Staley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bolhassan bin Di Non-Executive Chairman
Jeremy Edward Stuart King Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UPLAND RESOURCES LTD0.00%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS0.00%71 780
CNOOC LTD0.00%69 241
EOG RESOURCES-19.18%50 573
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.00%46 343
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD0.00%29 196
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.