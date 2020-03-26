Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Upland Resources Ltd    UPL   VGG7552A1075

UPLAND RESOURCES LTD

(UPL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Upland Resources : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD FROM 1 JULY TO 31 DECEMBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 06:03pm EDT

Upland Resources Limited (LSE: UPL), the oil and gas company actively building a portfolio of attractive upstream assets, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six-month period between 1 July 2019 and 31 December 2019.

Highlights include:

· Steady progress has been made on licence activities in the second half of 2019.

· Tunisia - on 24 December 2019, the publication of the Decree of the Minister of Industry and Small and Middle Enterprises was published in the Official Gazette of the Tunisian Republic. This marked the commencement of the initial two-year term for the Prospecting Licence in the Saouaf permit area in Tunisia.

· Additional Tunisian opportunities have also been identified and are being progressed.

· Sarawak - the Company is working to progress an award of new licences in Sarawak, Malaysia where through a number of initiatives with local parties, Upland maintains a well-placed position.

· In addition, the Company has identified a number of other opportunities in South-East Asia (both within and outside Malaysia) which offer unique and game changing potential for the Company to partner with established regional players to participate in both late life and marginal field assets.

· On the 7 October 2019, Dr Steve Staley, resigned as CEO and was succeeded by Mr Christopher Pitman as the Interim CEO.

· In November 2019, Optiva Securities, broker and financial advisor to Upland, exercised warrants to subscribe for 6,336,154 new shares at 1.3p per share, raising £82,370 through the subscription.

· Pre-tax loss of £516,552 for the six months to 31 December 2019, compared to a £414,407 loss for the comparable six months to 31 December 2018.

· The Company has no debt and plans to grow through the identification and closure of significant new business opportunities which should facilitate access to additional finance.

Post period end

· On 6 January 2020, the Board of Directors appointed Mr Christopher Pitman as the CEO on a permanent basis together with Mr Aimi Aizal Bin Nasharuddin (based within Malaysia) as a Non-Executive Director.

· On 6 March 2020 the Company announced that it had successfully raised £250,000 via a subscription managed by Optiva Securities Limited. These funds will be employed to further progress the Company's projects in Tunisia and for general working capital purposes.

· Further updates will be provided in due course.

For more detailed information please see the full Director's Interim Report below. The Interim Report and Accounts will be available shortly at the Company's website www.uplandres.com

Christopher Pitman, Upland Resources Limited CEO, said:

'We are pleased by the progress that the business has continued to make particularly with licence activities in respect of the Saouaf permit area in Tunisia. In addition to these developments we have also appointed experienced additional non-executive directors to the Board.

Whilst we are aware that our industry faces challenging headwinds, we believe that our debt-free capital structure and pipeline leaves us well placed to pursue exciting portfolio opportunities, grow the business and provide value to shareholders.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.

For further information, please contact:

Notes
Upland is an upstream oil & gas company whose highly experienced management team has a track record of creating major value for shareholders in junior oil & gas companies, including Cove Energy plc. The Company has extensive technical and commercial skills and contacts, management having held senior roles in Petronas, Conoco, Shell etc.

Disclaimer

Upland Resources Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 22:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UPLAND RESOURCES LTD
06:03pUPLAND RESOURCES : Interim results for the six-month period from 1 july to 31 de..
PU
03/12UPLAND RESOURCES : Subscription Announcement and Corporate Update
PU
03/06UPLAND RESOURCES : Subscription Announcement and Corporate Update
PU
01/07UPLAND RESOURCES : Corporate Update
PU
2019UPLAND RESOURCES : Exercise of Warrants
PU
2019UPLAND RESOURCES : Annual report and financial statements for the year ended 30 ..
PU
2019UPLAND RESOURCES : Appointment of Additional Non-Executive Director
PU
2019UPLAND RESOURCES : New Dealing Codes for Shares following Corporate Migration to..
PU
2019UPLAND RESOURCES : Corporate Migration to Jersey
PU
2019UPLAND RESOURCES : Saouaf Licence Signing Completed
PU
More news
Chart UPLAND RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Upland Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPLAND RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Pitman Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Bolhassan bin Di Non-Executive Chairman
Jeremy Edward Stuart King Non-Executive Director
Dixon Wong Sit Seng Non-Executive Director
Aimi Aizal bin Nasharuddin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UPLAND RESOURCES LTD-59.26%14
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.20%1 575 263
CNOOC LIMITED-0.28%44 052
CONOCOPHILLIPS-52.42%33 450
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-52.61%23 102
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-52.23%11 983
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group