Upland Resources : New Dealing Codes for Shares following Corporate Migration to Jersey

The Board of Upland announces that further to its announcement earlier today of its corporate migration to Jersey (by way of a continuation out of the British Virgin Islands) (the 'Migration'), the new ISIN and SEDOL dealing codes of the ordinary shares of no par value in the Company (the 'Shares'), relating to the new Jersey-incorporation status of the Company, are as follows:-

ISIN: JE00BJXN4P16 SEDOL: BJXN4P1

The Ticker/TIDM code of the Company (UPL) remains unchanged as a result of the Migration.

The ISIN and SEDOL dealing codes of the Shares relating to the previous BVI-incorporation status of the Company, were as follows:-

ISIN: VGG7552A1075 SEDOL: BYZFL59

and were disabled at 6.00 pm on 15 August 2019.

Applications are being made to the Financial Conduct Authority (the 'FCA') for the listing of the Shares on the standard listing segment of the Official List maintained by the FCA and to the London Stock Exchange for trading in the Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities (the 'LSE's Main Market') to be amended in each case for their new ISIN and SEDOL dealing codes. It is anticipated that the listing of the Shares on the Official List of the FCA will be amended for their new ISIN and SEDOL dealing codes as from 8.00 a.m. on Monday, 18 August 2019 and that trading in the Shares with their new ISIN and SEDOL dealing codes on the LSE's Main Market will also take effect from 8.00 a.m. on Monday, 18 August 2019.