Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Upland Resources Ltd    UPL   VGG7552A1075

UPLAND RESOURCES LTD

(UPL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Upland Resources : New Dealing Codes for Shares following Corporate Migration to Jersey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 03:47pm EDT
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN
This announcement is not an offer for sale, or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, securities in any jurisdiction, including in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, or Japan. Neither this announcement nor any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied on in connection with or act as an inducement to enter into any contract or commitment whatsoever.

The Board of Upland announces that further to its announcement earlier today of its corporate migration to Jersey (by way of a continuation out of the British Virgin Islands) (the 'Migration'), the new ISIN and SEDOL dealing codes of the ordinary shares of no par value in the Company (the 'Shares'), relating to the new Jersey-incorporation status of the Company, are as follows:-

ISIN: JE00BJXN4P16
SEDOL: BJXN4P1

The Ticker/TIDM code of the Company (UPL) remains unchanged as a result of the Migration.

The ISIN and SEDOL dealing codes of the Shares relating to the previous BVI-incorporation status of the Company, were as follows:-

ISIN: VGG7552A1075
SEDOL: BYZFL59

and were disabled at 6.00 pm on 15 August 2019.

Applications are being made to the Financial Conduct Authority (the 'FCA') for the listing of the Shares on the standard listing segment of the Official List maintained by the FCA and to the London Stock Exchange for trading in the Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities (the 'LSE's Main Market') to be amended in each case for their new ISIN and SEDOL dealing codes. It is anticipated that the listing of the Shares on the Official List of the FCA will be amended for their new ISIN and SEDOL dealing codes as from 8.00 a.m. on Monday, 18 August 2019 and that trading in the Shares with their new ISIN and SEDOL dealing codes on the LSE's Main Market will also take effect from 8.00 a.m. on Monday, 18 August 2019.

Notes
Upland is an upstream oil & gas company whose highly experienced management team has a track record of creating major value for shareholders in junior oil & gas companies, including Cove Energy plc. The Company has extensive technical and commercial skills and contacts, management having held senior roles in Petronas, Conoco, Shell etc.

Disclaimer

Upland Resources Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 19:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UPLAND RESOURCES LTD
03:47pUPLAND RESOURCES : New Dealing Codes for Shares following Corporate Migration to..
PU
03:27aUPLAND RESOURCES : Corporate Migration to Jersey
PU
07/01UPLAND RESOURCES : Saouaf Licence Signing Completed
PU
06/05UPLAND RESOURCES : Offer of Award of UK 31st Offshore Licensing Round Acreage
PU
04/26TUNISIA : many gas companies want to invest in Saouaf project
AQ
04/23UPLAND RESOURCES : Corporate Update
PU
03/06UPLAND RESOURCES : Interim results for the six-month period from 1 july to 31 de..
PU
01/16UPLAND RESOURCES : Wick Well Update
PU
01/02UPLAND RESOURCES : Convertible loan notes facility allowed to lapse
PU
2018UPLAND RESOURCES : Publication of 2nd Supplementary Prospectus (including a Comp..
PU
More news
Chart UPLAND RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Upland Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPLAND RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
George Henry Stephen Staley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bolhassan bin Di Non-Executive Chairman
Jeremy Edward Stuart King Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UPLAND RESOURCES LTD-54.17%12
CNOOC LTD-6.74%64 568
CONOCOPHILLIPS-18.35%56 517
EOG RESOURCES INC.-14.07%43 492
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-28.80%39 321
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-5.56%27 747
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group