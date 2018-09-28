Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Upland Resources Ltd    UPL   VGG7552A1075

UPLAND RESOURCES LTD (UPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/28 02:45:20 pm
3.32 GBp   +2.15%
03:42pUPLAND RESOURCE : Wick Rig Contract
PU
09/18UPLAND RESOURCE : Wick Rig Site Survey
PU
08/01UPLAND RESOURCE : New permit – Tunisia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Upland Resources : Wick Rig Contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 03:42pm CEST
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN
This announcement is not an offer for sale, or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, securities in any jurisdiction, including in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, or Japan. Neither this announcement nor any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied on in connection with or act as an inducement to enter into any contract or commitment whatsoever.

Upland Resources Limited (LSE: UPL), the oil and gas company actively building a portfolio of attractive upstream assets, is pleased to note that Corallian Energy Limited ('Corallian Energy'), as operator of UK Seaward Production Licence P2235 (UKCS Block 11/24b), has now signed a contract with UK based drilling contractor Ensco U.K. Ltd for the provision of the Ensco-72 jack-up rig to drill the Wick well.

Corallian Energy is now expecting drilling of the Wick well to commence in Q4 2018 following receipt of the outstanding necessary regulatory approvals and consents.

Steve Staley, CEO of Upland Resources Limited, said:

'We are pleased to announce the signing of the contract with Ensco which represents another important step towards drilling the potentially transformative Wick well. We look forward to the receipt in due course of the necessary regulatory approvals to enable the well to spud in Q4 of this year.

'We are also looking forward to working closely with Ensco when drilling commences and will continue to update the market on further developments.'

Background to Upland's interest in the Wick prospect

In November 2017, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Upland Resources (UK Onshore) Limited ('Upland UK'), entered into a conditional agreement with Corallian Energy to farm in to a 40% interest in Licence P2235, containing the Wick prospect. The farm in agreement between Corallian Energy and Upland UK was then completed on 24thMay 2018.

The Company estimates that the Wick structure, which lies principally in the licensed area of Licence P2235, could hold in-place P50 resources of around 250 MMbbl. The Wick well targets reservoir sequences within the Wick structure.

Ensco U.K. Limited

Ensco U.K. Ltd, a subsidiary of Ensco plc, is a global provider of offshore drilling services to the petroleum industry. The Ensco Group's extensive fleet of 63 offshore units is the world's largest and includes drillships, dynamically-positioned semisubmersibles, moored semisubmersibles and jack-up rigs.

Ensco plc is quoted on the New York Stock Exchange and is headquartered in London, with offices around the world.

Notes
Upland is an upstream oil & gas company whose highly experienced management team has a track record of creating major value for shareholders in junior oil & gas companies, including Cove Energy plc. The Company has extensive technical and commercial skills and contacts, management having held senior roles in Petronas, Conoco, Shell etc.

Disclaimer

Upland Resources Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 13:41:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UPLAND RESOURCES LTD
03:42pUPLAND RESOURCES : Wick Rig Contract
PU
09/18UPLAND RESOURCES : Wick Rig Site Survey
PU
08/01UPLAND RESOURCES : Acquired New Permit in Tunisia
AQ
08/01UPLAND RESOURCES : New permit – Tunisia
PU
08/01UPLAND RESOURCES : Granted Tunisian Exploration Licence
AQ
06/21UPLAND RESOURCES : Completion of Placing of 120,000,000 Placing Shares
PU
06/19UPLAND RESOURCES : Publication of Prospectus
PU
06/14UPLAND RESOURCES : raises £3m for North Sea prospect
AQ
06/13UPLAND RESOURCES : Proposed placing of 120,000,000 Placing Shares to raise £3 mi..
PU
05/21UPLAND RESOURCES : Sarawak Update
PU
More news
Chart UPLAND RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Upland Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPLAND RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
George Henry Stephen Staley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bolhassan bin Di Non-Executive Chairman
Jeremy Edward Stuart King Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UPLAND RESOURCES LTD138.97%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS41.23%89 807
CNOOC LTD33.16%85 297
EOG RESOURCES17.69%72 580
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.06%61 950
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-4.10%40 175
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.