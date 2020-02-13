Upland Software : Announces Updated Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Log in
02/13/2020

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, after the market closes. The Company's executive leadership will host a live conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to review the Company's financial results and outlook for the business.

The conference call may be accessed within North America by dialing (888) 684-7501 and outside of North America by dialing (925) 418-7884, using the conference identification number: 6696654. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the Company's investor relations website, which can be accessed at investor.uplandsoftware.com. Following the completion of the call, the webcast replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in enterprise work management software. Upland’s four enterprise clouds enable thousands of organizations to engage with customers on key digital channels, optimize sales team performance, manage projects and IT costs, and automate critical document workflows. All of Upland’s clouds are backed by a 100% customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything we do. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 220 M
EBIT 2019 -16,3 M
Net income 2019 -37,6 M
Debt 2019 341 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -26,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -30,1x
EV / Sales2019 6,53x
EV / Sales2020 5,38x
Capitalization 1 097 M
Chart UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Upland Software, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 52,50  $
Last Close Price 43,43  $
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John T. McDonald Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy W. Mattox President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael Douglass Hill Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Sean Nathaniel Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen E. Courter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.21.62%1 097
ORACLE CORPORATION5.19%178 762
SAP AG5.40%164 936
INTUIT INC.14.02%77 741
SERVICENOW, INC.23.90%65 958
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.17.42%23 880
