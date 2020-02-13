Upland Software : Announces Updated Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, after the market closes. The Company's executive leadership will host a live conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to review the Company's financial results and outlook for the business.

The conference call may be accessed within North America by dialing (888) 684-7501 and outside of North America by dialing (925) 418-7884, using the conference identification number: 6696654. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the Company's investor relations website, which can be accessed at investor.uplandsoftware.com. Following the completion of the call, the webcast replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in enterprise work management software. Upland’s four enterprise clouds enable thousands of organizations to engage with customers on key digital channels, optimize sales team performance, manage projects and IT costs, and automate critical document workflows. All of Upland’s clouds are backed by a 100% customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything we do. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

