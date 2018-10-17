Log in
Upland Software : to Attend the 4th Annual ROTH Technology Corporate Access Day, the 9th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference, and the Needham 8th Annual SaaS 1×1 Conference

10/17/2018 | 02:16pm CEST

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software, today announced that Jack McDonald, Upland's Chairman and CEO, will attend the 4th Annual ROTH Technology Corporate Access Day at the Kimberly Hotel in New York, NY on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.

Following the event, Mr. McDonald will attend the 9th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York, NY on Thursday, November 15, 2018.

Additionally, Mike Hill, Upland's Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Needham 8th Annual SaaS 1×1 Conference at the Needham offices in San Francisco, CA on Thursday, November 15, 2018.

About Upland Software
Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leading provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software. Our family of applications enables users to manage their projects, professional workforce, and IT investments; automate document-intensive business processes; and effectively engage with their customers, prospects, and community via the web and mobile technologies. With more than 4,000 customers and over 450,000 users around the world, Upland Software solutions help customers run their operations smoothly, adapt to change quickly, and achieve better results every day. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Mike Hill
Upland Software
512-960-1031
investor-relations@uplandsoftware.com

Media Contact:
Christina Turner
Upland Software
833-UPLAND-1
media@uplandsoftware.com

Upland Software, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Upland Software, Inc.)

 

SOURCE Upland Software, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
